THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
An ocean storm will intensify as it moves northward into the Canadian Maritimes. The storm is too far offshore to have a major impact on our weather. However, a trough of low pressure aloft will move over the region and the result will be patchy snow this evening and perhaps a wintry mix. We are still expecting snowfall accumulations to range from nothing to 1”. In the higher elevations of Northern Connecticut, 1-2” of snow will be possible.
The sky will become partly cloudy to clear later tonight, and temperatures will dip into the 20s by dawn. There may be some upper teens in the normally colder locations.
THURSDAY…
High pressure will move into New England tomorrow. That means it is shaping up to be a quiet day. There will be plenty of sunshine in the morning, then clouds will overspread the state during the afternoon. Highs will range from the mid-30s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 40s along the I-95 corridor. In the Greater Hartford Area, highs will be around 40 degrees. A brisk northwesterly breeze will become much lighter during the afternoon.
Tomorrow night will be mostly cloudy, and lows will range from 25-30.
FRIDAY…
A warm front will slowly move northward through Southern New England on Friday. The result will be a lot of clouds, but very little precipitation. There will only be a slight chance for a snow or light rain shower during the morning. Temperatures should reach the 40s across most of the state during the afternoon.
THE WEEKEND…
By Saturday, warm air will stream northward into Southern New England on a strengthening southerly wind. Temperatures will rise close to 60 degrees! The wind could gust to 40 mph or higher during the afternoon. The result could be isolated power outages. Showers are likely, some of which could be heavy during the afternoon and early evening. That’s when a strong cold front will move into the state. Instability will be limited, but a couple of thunderstorms can’t be ruled out.
The wind will turn northwesterly Saturday night. Cooler, drier air will move into the state and temperatures will dip into the upper 30s by dawn.
Sunday will be the better of the 2 weekend days. The sky will be mostly sunny, and highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. On the downside, it is still going to be windy. A westerly wind could gust to 30 mph or higher.
NEXT WEEK…
A warm-up is on the way for early next week! Temperatures should reach 50-55 Monday afternoon. Plus, the sky will be mostly sunny! There will be a west to southwesterly breeze.
Temperatures will peak on Tuesday with highs in the low and mid-50s. Morning sunshine may give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon.
A backdoor cold front will move into the state by midweek. Therefore, Wednesday will be cloudy and cooler with highs in the 40s. Temperatures may actually drop during the afternoon due to a northeasterly flow and a mainly cloudy sky. There will be a chance for rain as well, especially later in the day.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
NOVEMBER 2021…
For the Greater Hartford Area, November went into the record books as a dry month with slightly below normal temperatures. The average temperature came in at 41.5 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 1.95”, which is 1.56” below normal. While some towns had 3” of snow late last week, there was only a trace of snow in the Hartford Area for the entire month. That is 1.4” below normal.
