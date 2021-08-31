TONIGHT…
After some evening clear, our sky becomes mostly cloudy overnight. Toward daybreak, scattered areas of light rain begin to overspread the state. Temperatures bottom out between 60 and 65 in many locations.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: IDA'S REMNANTS...
A FLOOD FLASH WATCH is in effect for the entire state, from Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday afternoon.
After the 3rd wettest Meteorological Summer (June, July, August) on record, and 4th wettest August, we expect another drenching as we kick of the month of September, all compliments of Ida's remnants. The center of low pressure will pass near or just to the south of the New England Coast tomorrow night and this system will come loaded with moisture. Tomorrow will feature periods of rain with at times tropical downpours. With a northeasterly flow of cool air and a gray sky throughout the day, highs will only be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Rain will be heavy tomorrow night, and will continue into the Thursday morning commute. Rain will finally end between 9am and Noon. With 2-5” of rain (locally higher amounts up to 6”) from this storm, flooding is a real and growing concern. In fact, the risk for excessive rainfall and flash flooding is high, and that is a risk you don't see often in Connecticut! Poor drainage flooding and flooding of low-lying areas is likely as is flash flooding. Also, smaller streams and rivers will quickly rise out of their banks. Basements that are susceptible to flooding will also take on water. Additionally, there is the potential for isolated severe winds, including a brief tornado. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the southern half of Connecticut in a “marginal” risk area for damaging wind. The greatest risk for a tornado should be close to the warm front, across Southeastern Massachusetts and Southern Rhode Island.
At least we’ll be in much better shape Thursday afternoon. The sky will become partly to mostly sunny. Plus, it will be breezy and cool with highs in the 70s.
The sky will be mainly clear Thursday night, and a northerly wind will continue to usher cool air into the state. Temperatures will dip well into the 50s by dawn Monday.
FRIDAY…
Friday will be a beautiful early September day with a partly to mostly sunny sky, and a dry northwest breeze. Highs will be in the mid-70s. The mercury will then dip into the range of 45-55 across the state at night under a partly cloudy to clear sky.
THE LABOR DAY WEEKEND…
Overall, the 3-day period is looking good! High pressure will provide a mostly sunny sky Saturday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, and the air will be dry. Sunday will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. The humidity will be low at first, but it will be on the rise Sunday afternoon as high pressure moves offshore allowing a southerly flow to develop. An approaching cold front could stir up a few scattered showers and thunderstorms late Sunday afternoon or Sunday evening.
The cold front will move away to the east of New England Sunday night and that will set us up for a nice Labor Day! The sky will be partly sunny, and the air should turn less humid. Highs are expected to be in the lower 80s. There will only be a slight chance for a shower.
TUESDAY…
It is shaping up to be a warm day for early September. Temperatures will rise into the 80s under a partly sunny sky.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, updated by Meteorologist Mark Dixon
----------------------------------
HENRI RECAP...
Henri made landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island at 12:15pm Sunday as a strong tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.
Vernon hit the rainfall jackpot with a report of 6.02" and another report of 6.5". Rainfall totals increased Monday with additional rainfall and tropical downpours. The peak wind gust reported in the state on Sunday was 53 mph in Groton.
THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF HURRICANE BOB…
Hurricane Bob swept through Southern New England 30 years ago, on August 19, 1991. The eye passed over Block Island at 1:30 in the afternoon, then it made landfall again over Newport, Rhode Island. In Connecticut, we had our fair share of wind and rain. Parts of the state received 7” of rain. However, the strongest winds were over eastern portions of Southern New England. There was a gust 105 mph on Block Island, and a gust to 115 mph in Chatham, Massachusetts. There was a storm surge of 5-8 feet along the coast of Rhode Island, but the storm surge was 12-15 feet over the upper end of Buzzards Bay!
JULY 2021…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
The average temperature was 73.0 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees cooler than normal. The hottest temperature was 93 degrees, and that occurred on the 6th, 7th, and the 16th. There were no heat waves, which is unusual for July. The coolest temperature was 52 degrees on the 31st.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 31st, there have been 24 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and so far, 8 days in August. By this time last year, there were already 39 days with a high of at least 90 degrees (achieving the record for most 90-degree days in a year)!
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
