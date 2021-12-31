NEW YEAR’S EVE!
On behalf of the Channel 3 Early Warning Forecast Team, I want to wish everyone a safe, healthy, and happy New Year! This will be my last technical discussion for WFSB since I am retiring at the end of today. I want to thank everyone for reading my discussions over the years! I hope you have found them to be very informative, and I’ve enjoyed wring them!
On this last evening of 2021, we can expect a cloudy or mostly cloudy sky. There will be some patchy fog. While a shower or a period of drizzle can’t be ruled out, our weather will be dry most of the evening. Plus, it will be unseasonably mild with temperatures holding in the 40s throughout the night! Traveling conditions will be very good.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF 2022…
It is going to be a dreary start to the New Year since a series of low-pressure systems will impact the state throughout the weekend. A steady rain will move into Connecticut later tonight, and it will last into tomorrow morning. For the rest of the day, there will be some spotty drizzle and the sky will remain overcast. The steadiest and heaviest rain will come late tomorrow and tomorrow night. At least we don’t have to worry about snowy or icy roads since temperatures will remain well above freezing throughout the weekend. Highs tomorrow will range from 45-55 across the state. The normal, or average, high for January 1st is 37 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area! Lows tomorrow night will be in the 40s.
Sunday won’t be a washout, but there will be a shower or some drizzle from time to time. Temperatures should reach the low and mid-50s, but they’ll trend downward later in the day. Rain showers could change to snow showers before ending Sunday night. Much colder air will overspread the state Sunday night. Temperatures will dip into the 20s by morning, and the wind chill will plunge into the teens.
NEXT WEEK…
A big storm will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast on Monday. For now, it looks like a miss, but it is certainly something we’ll have to watch closely. Monday will start out cloudy, then bright sunshine should take over the for the afternoon. However, it will be windy and cold with highs 30-35. Wind chills will be in the teens and lower 20s throughout the day.
The coldest weather over the next 7 days will come Monday night. The combination of clear skies and a diminishing wind will allow temperatures to dip into the teens. There may be some single digits in the normally colder locations.
With high pressure in place, Tuesday will be mostly sunny and seasonably cold. Highs will be in the 30s, but the wind will be light.
The cold weather won’t last long. Temperatures will rise into the 40s again Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Wednesday and Thursday will be storm-free, but we’ll likely have to deal with a storm on Friday. At this point, it looks like mostly rain for Connecticut, although it could end briefly as snow in parts of the state Friday afternoon or evening. Much colder air will pour into Southern New England Friday night and it will set us up for a very chilly January weekend.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
