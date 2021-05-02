TODAY...
Overall it will be a nice Sunday! The morning started out with a good blend of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures felt milder, mostly in the 50s and there was a breeze coming in from the south.
The day will feature mild temperatures in the low 70s inland and the upper 60s along the shoreline. Clouds will build gradually through the afternoon and isolated showers/ scattered showers are possible due to a frontal boundary passing through. It looks like northern areas of our state have the greatest chance of any of that precipitation.
Low temperatures will once again be in the 50s tonight into tomorrow, and another weak disturbance could bring some light showers through the state overnight.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Monday starts off mostly cloudy with temperatures once again bouncing up into the 70s. It remains mostly dry through the day, but we don't see a lot of sunlight if any- instead a blanket of clouds. We are closely watching a shortwave disturbance that could bring more showers throughout our state Monday night heading into Tuesday.
Showers will continue into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Tuesday should remain mostly dry after that, and with high temperatures in the low 70s. We may see some sunshine in the afternoon!
Another weak disturbance could bring some isolated showers on Wednesday. Temperatures will drop slightly into the 60s.
Thursday looks to be the best day of the week! We are expecting a good amount of sunshine and it's the only day during the work week where there is no chance of rain.
NEXT WEEKEND…
Right now, models are forecasting the possibility of another coastal storm that could impact our state from Friday night into Saturday. It's still very early and the track of that storm could change, but if this does happen we could see some significant rainfall. For now, Saturday and Sunday both look mostly dry with a chance of some lingering showers.
Lorin Richardson
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
--------------------------------------------------------------
A CONFIRMED TORNADO IN KENT...
The National Weather Service out of Albany, New York surveyed damage in Kent that was caused by last Wednesday's severe thunderstorms. They determined the damage was caused by a high-end EF-0 tornado that produced maximum winds of 85 mph. The tornado started in Bulls Bridge then lifted over South Kent. It was on the ground for 2 minutes, from 2:49 pm until 2:51 pm. The path width was 30 yards, and the path length was 1 mile. Damage was relatively minor and there were no injuries. A few trees were snapped and uprooted. Part of a solid wood fence was damaged, and a car roof canopy was blown away by the strong winds.
For Connecticut, this was the earliest tornado on record! The previous record was April 26, 1961 when an F1 tornado occurred in Tolland County. The National Weather service admits this was a tough call to make between straight line wind damage and damage caused by a weak tornado.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
---------------------------------------
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(2) comments
The brooks brothers trailers are a US manufacturer of high quality trailers and equipment used in a variety of industries. Our products are used around the world building infrastructure, maintaining energy grids, and improving the flow of resources and products to customers. Under the present ownership since 1975, our brand identity has steadily increased from a small regional market to our current international customer base.
https://www.brooksbrotherstrailers.com/
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.