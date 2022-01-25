ALL EYES ON THE WEEKEND:
Just a quick heads up, the weekend weather is looking very wintry, especially during the day on Saturday. I know we're several days out, but at this time, Tuesday morning, both the European and the GFS (the American Model) have snow moving in Friday night and lasting through the day on Saturday. With that possible storm, if it tracks close enough- we could get some heavy accumulating snow, along with strong wind and the potential for coastal flooding. We'll certainly keep you posted over the upcoming days!
MID WEEK…
It's nice out there and the mildest day of the week! Temperatures along the shoreline are already at 40 degrees in New Haven and Groton. We will see sunshine come out this afternoon. However, it's won't be long before some bitter cold air moves in for the overnight hours. Although temperatures will plummet into the teens and single digits overnight with a gusty northwest wind it will feel sub-zero in many spots!
Tonight is clear and cold and tomorrow is really cold. Yes, a blast of arctic air will move into the state. Tomorrow morning we will start the day out near 10 degrees, but with some gusty northwest winds, it will feel close to zero, or even below zero. In fact, most of the day will feature wind chills at or below zero, despite an actual temperature closer to 20. It's going to be windy and cold from start to finish.
Thursday morning the temps will dip down close to zero and there still will be a bit of a breeze. The winds will lessen during the day as temperatures moderate a bit during the afternoon. Highs will be in the range of 25-30 degrees. Friday is more tolerable with highs in the middle 30's. And here's where the forecast gets complicated!
THE WEEKEND...
We're keeping an eye on a coastal storm for the upcoming weekend. Both of the models that we rely on heavily in our forecasting, shifted the storm farther west yesterday, producing a much greater impact for our area. Though it's still many days away, right now it looks like we could have significant snow accumulation, very strong winds, even coastal flooding possible starting late Friday through Saturday into Saturday night. The sun returns on Sunday, but it will be breezy and colder.
Scot Haney with Lorin Richardson
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
I already want spring as soon as possible, and they pass the snowfall! What a nightmare
I'm not looking forward to next Tuesday with those temps in the single digits.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
That would be proofreading and not spellcheck because both of those other words are correctly spelled.
