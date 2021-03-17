TODAY, ST. PATRICK’S DAY…
We had some snow overnight, so you may have to dust off your car this morning. The snow is gone this morning, and we'll see clouds and some breaks of sun today. After a couple of unseasonably cold days, we’ll finally get a break! Highs will be in the 40s to near 50, possibly the lower 50s in some towns. The normal, or average, high for March 17th for the Greater Hartford Area is 48 degrees.
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the mid and upper 30's.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
A coastal storm will bring much-needed precipitation to the state later this week, but not all of it will be in the form of rain! The storm will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast Thursday night, then it will move out to sea to the south and east of New England on Friday. Mild air will be in place with the precipitation begins Thursday afternoon. It will begin in the form of rain since temperatures are expected to reach the lower 50s. However, cold air will get drawn into the system Thursday night and Friday morning. Therefore, rain will mix with or change to snow before dawn. Lows will range from 30-35. Snow or a wintry mix will fall across much of the state Friday morning and it could have a big impact on the morning commute. There is the potential for a 1-5” snowfall before it all comes to an end around midday. The sky will become partly sunny Friday afternoon, but it will be breezy and cold with highs only in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Friday night will be clear and quite cold. Lows will range from 15-25.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF SPRING…
Spring will officially arrive on Saturday, March 20th! The vernal equinox will occur at 5:37 in the morning. As we transition from winter to spring, the weather will cooperate nicely! High pressure will provide plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Plus, temperatures will be on the rise. After a very chilly Saturday morning, temperatures will reach 45-50 during the afternoon. Saturday night will be clear and chilly with lows 25-35. By Sunday afternoon, temperatures are expected reach 55-60! It is going to be a fantastic weekend for outdoor activities, and any snow that accumulates on Friday will melt away!
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The warming trend will continue. By Monday afternoon, temperatures will reach or exceed the 60-degree mark away from the coast! Plus, the sky will be mostly sunny with high pressure still in place. Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny and quite pleasant with highs ranging from the 50s at the coast to the mid-60s inland!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
FEBRUARY 2021 & THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER…
For the Greater Hartford Area, February was colder than normal, and precipitation was above average. The average temperature was 28.6 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation was 3.35”, which is 0.46” above normal. Snowfall was 20.8”, which is 9.8” above normal. Bridgeport had the 3rd snowiest February on record, and the 4th snowiest month on record with a grand total of 30.7”!
February was the only colder than normal month during the meteorological winter. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter includes all of December, January, and February. For the Greater Hartford Area, the average temperature in December was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. The average temperature in January was 29.0 degrees, which is 2.9 degrees above normal. For the 3-month meteorological winter, the average temperature was 30.4 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 11.08”, which is 1.52” above normal. Total precipitation includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Total snowfall was 39.1”, which is 8.4” above normal.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
