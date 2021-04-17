SATURDAY MORNING...
A quiet but chilly start out there today!! As those showers from yesterday have moved to the east of us, conditions are mostly dry and will remain that way as we head through the weekend. Temperatures this morning are in the 30s and low 40s, but with a NW breeze it feels like it's in the 30s across the state.
A SNOWY AND RAINY FRIDAY…
The storm that has been impacting Connecticut since yesterday has already produced impressive rainfall and snowfall totals! Most of the state received 1-3” of rain, which was greatly needed. One of the highest rainfall totals was 2.41” in West Haven. The Northeast Hills of Connecticut hit the jackpot when it comes to snowfall. Union received 7.0” of heavy, wet snow. We also received a video showing a foot of snow in Staffordville at the 3rd highest elevation east of the Connecticut River! Other snowfall totals include; Norfolk 4.6”, Storrs 3.0”, Goshen 2.8”, and Manchester 1.0”.
THE WEEKEND…
We will get a decent mix of sunshine and clouds through today!! We can't rule out the chance of an isolated spot shower or a little drizzle but temperatures will be cool in the mid 50s. Our normal high temperature for April 17th is 61 degrees. But it will be a nice day to get outside!
Tonight it will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Tomorrow we have the chance to see a little more sun and temperatures will be slightly warmer and more seasonal! Again, we could see a spot shower or sprinkle. Temperatures will feature highs in upper 50s- low 60s.
NEXT WEEK…
A warming trend is in place for early next week. We are forecasting partly sunny skies for Monday and Tuesday, highs on Monday will remain in the lower On Monday afternoon, a weak shortwave trough could bring some widespread showers to our state. Tuesday will be warmer thanks to a southwesterly flow in advance of a cold front. Highs along the coastline will be in the low- mid 60s, highs inland could surge near/ at 70 degrees! There will be a nice amount of sunshine but breezy winds in the afternoon. SW winds could gust up to 20 MPH in some locations.
The front will sweep across Connecticut on Wednesday with a round of clouds and showers. Temperatures will also trend downward. Highs will be near 60 on Wednesday. Thursday will be breezy and cooler with highs in the low and middle 50s. Any sunshine will give way to a mostly cloudy sky with a pool of cold air aloft. There will also be a chance for showers in the afternoon, and perhaps some wet snow in the highest elevations.
After this disturbance, temperatures get back up into the 60s for Friday and so far the weekend ahead looks nice!
Lorin Richardson
---------------------------------------
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
