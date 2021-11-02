OCTOBER 2021…
October was mild and wet across the state. The average temperature for the month in the Greater Hartford Area was 57.4 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest October on record, and records date back to 1905! October was also another wet month with a rainfall total of 4.67”, which is 0.15” above normal. It was a month without any snow. An average, or normal, October has 0.7” of snow.
In Bridgeport, with an average temperature of 61.1 degrees, October of '21 will go down as the 3rd warmest! Rain over the 31-day period came in at 5.08" which makes it the 15th wettest on record.
**** A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for Northern Fairfield while a FROST ADVISORY is in effect for Northern New Haven, Northern Middlesex and Northern New London Counties tonight through tomorrow morning****
TODAY…
It's a cooler feel out there today! Clouds are covering much of the state with temperatures as of 11:15 AM in the upper 40s in northern spots to mid-50s along the shoreline. A weak disturbance is bringing more moisture in the air and more cloud cover through this Election Day. Highs today will remain in the 50s, and we have a chance of seeing an late afternoon/ evening sprinkle or spot shower, with the greatest chance along the SE corner of the shoreline.
After that passes, tonight we get cool with our first freeze of the season. Temperatures will be anywhere form the upper 20s in northern areas of the state to mid-30s along the coastline. However, anything at and under 32 degrees is enough to create a widespread frost! We have the freeze warning and frost advisories in place so make sure to bring in any vulnerable plants or cover them.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, FRIDAY…
Thanks to high pressure, we have a mostly dry stretch of weather for the rest of the week! That will push a coastal storm to the south of us for Thursday and Friday, however temperatures will remain below average and cool in the mid to low 50s. Wednesday will feature a good amount of sunshine! But tomorrow night, temperatures will trend evening cooler and some outlying areas will experience a hard freeze.
Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny and chilly with highs only in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Another frost or freeze is likely Thursday night with lows 25-35. There is a slight chance of some light showers through the overnight hours into Friday.
Friday will be another mostly sunny, chilly day with highs in the lower 50s. Friday night will be clear and cold with yet another frost or freeze. Lows will be in the 20s and lower 30s.
THE WEEKEND…
Daylight Saving Time will come to an end this weekend. That means we’ll be turning our clocks back 1 hour at bedtime Saturday night. Sunrise on Saturday will be at 7:30, and the sun will set at 5:38. Sunrise on Sunday will be at 6:31, but it will set quite early at 4:37! It is also a good time to change the battery in your smoke detectors and CO detectors now that we are heading into the heating season. We want to make sure all devices are working properly.
Looks like our first weekend of November will be a nice one to get outside! The sky will be mostly sunny both Saturday and Sunday. Plus, temperatures will be on the rise. Highs will be in the 50s on Saturday, and Sunday’s highs will be close to 60 degrees!
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The warming trend will carry over into Monday and beyond. Monday should be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the 60s!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, updated by Mark Dixon with Scot Haney and Lorin Richardson
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
