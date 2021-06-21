THE WEEK AHEAD…
As we start the week, what is left of Claudette passes offshore well to our south. However, a southwesterly flow will help to transport moisture from the system into Connecticut. Provided this, not only will it be hot but also oppressively humid for the first full day of the summer season. Temperatures tomorrow peak near 90 inland; however, the heat index could top out between 95 and 100! High will be in the 80s at the beaches. While most of the time will be dry, there is a chance for a late day isolated shower or storm, especially across western CT.
Chances for rain increase tomorrow tonight and Tuesday as a cold front pushes into and through the region. We’ll see scattered showers, and a rumble or two of thunder can’t be ruled out. Heavy rain and a gusty wind will be the primary concerns in any stronger storms that develop. Highs will be cooler, in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Behind the front, high pressure dominates allowing for a lot of sunshine. The humidity decreases and temperatures will run a few degrees below normal Wednesday. Thursday, highs are back to near 80. Friday, we end the week dry under a partly to mostly sunny sky, temps reach the lower 80s and humidity will increase.
If you’re a golf fan, the weather cooperates for the start of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell. However, the pattern becomes more unsettled as we head into the weekend.
THE WEEKEND…
As of now, while not a washout, Saturday looks to feature a mostly cloudy sky with a chance for showers. Chances for rain appear to go up Sunday. Otherwise, both days will be humid with highs between 80 and 85.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
------------------
THE FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2021…
The first heat wave of the year lasted 5 days, lasting from June 5th to the 9th … chronologically, at Bradley International Airport, the highs were 92, 94, 95, 92 and 90. For the Greater Hartford Area, no records were tied or broken during the heat wave. However, at Bridgeport the high of 86 on Saturday, the 5th, tied the record that was originally set in 1953. The high of 93 degrees on Sunday, the 6th, shattered the previous record of 88 degrees that was set last year.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(2) comments
The brooks brothers trailers are a US manufacturer of high quality trailers and equipment used in a variety of industries. Our products are used around the world building infrastructure, maintaining energy grids, and improving the flow of resources and products to customers. Under the present ownership since 1975, our brand identity has steadily increased from a small regional market to our current international customer base.
https://www.brooksbrotherstrailers.com/
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.