It is a cool and brisk start this Saturday morning! Temperatures are in the upper 40s and 50s and down anywhere from 5-20 degrees from where we were yesterday around 7AM! Dewpoints are feeling comfortable and pleasant in the 50s. Today we will top out with temperatures in the low to mid 70s, fairly close to our normal high of 72 for September 25th.
We start off with a mix of sun and some clouds, but through the afternoon we expect clouds to build gradually. As yesterday's front that brought us rain stays mostly stationary to the east, an area of low pressure riding along is could bring us some showers and even an isolated storm is possible through the overnight hours. The greatest chance for any of that unsettled weather is for the eastern part of our state, as Rhode Island and eastern Mass are expected to get the bulk of the rainfall.
This system will exit quickly to the east by Sunday morning and tomorrow will be a fantastic day! The day will feature sunshine and a little cloud cover with highs in the mid 70s. There will be a breeze coming in from the Northwest.
FRIDAY'S STORM RECAP…
Fortunately, we did not have any severe weather in Connecticut but we certainly had plenty of rain! Darien hit the jackpot with 4.52”. Other rainfall totals include: 4.12” in Danbury, 3.28” in Norfolk, 2.28” in Wallingford, 2.10” in Falls Village, 1.94” in Waterbury, 1.58” in Meriden, 1.30” in New Haven, 1.50” in Southington, and 1.15” in Wethersfield.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday looks mostly quiet with the slight chance of a spot shower and a warm front could usher in possibly some more showers late. Temperatures will stick around in the mid- 70s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers both in the morning and the afternoon.
Starting Wednesday we start to feel brisk, with high pressure from Canada filtering cooler air into our state for the remainder of the workweek. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s and evening lows will dip down into the 40s. However, for now we are forecasting dry and breezy conditions to close out the week. Stay tuned!
Lorin Richardson
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
