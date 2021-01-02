A NICE & MILD SATURDAY..
It will be a mild day today with high temperatures ranging from the upper 40s inland to the mid-50s at the coast. To put that in perspective, our normal high temperature for Hartford on January 2nd is 35 degrees, so we will be about 15 degrees higher than normal! It will be a great day to get outside with partly sunny skies- however, there will be a brisk northwesterly wind in the afternoon that will gust to over 30 mph at times. This will happen as a storm intensifies over the Canadian Maritimes.
Earlier this morning, we had a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY that was in effect for much of the state overnight. It lasted until 7 AM for Litchfield county. We had some wintry precipitation that made road surfaces slippery and and some fog too with poor visibility.
Tonight, skies will be mostly clear and we temperatures will drop colder into the 20s. Clouds will gradually build through Sunday during the morning hours and we are looking at round 2 of rain and snow on the way for the afternoon!
SUNDAY STORM...
A coastal storm will have some impact on the state on Sunday and Sunday night into Monday. Precipitation could change to all snow Sunday night as the atmosphere turns colder. Highs Sunday should range from 35-40, and lows Sunday night should range from 30-35.
Monday's morning commute could be a tricky one as some of the snow still lingers in some areas of our state. Models show some scattered wintry precipitation & snow for the early morning hours. Right now overall- we are forecasting 1-4 inches for most of the state but could see anywhere from a coating of snow for the southeast portion of our state to the potential for 4 inches or more in Litchfield county. Stay tuned for the latest updates!
Weather conditions will improve as the storm moves out to sea. The sky should be mostly cloudy Monday afternoon, and a north to northwesterly wind will strengthen. Highs will range from 35-40.
THE REST OF NEXT WEEK...
A strong storm system will meander out in the ocean to the east of New England and over the Canadian Maritimes most of next week. Therefore, there will be many days of windy, chilly weather. A couple of flurries or snow showers may be possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but we are not expecting any significant precipitation. Thursday and Friday should be partly to mostly sunny. Daytime highs most of the week will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Nighttime lows will range from 25-30. At least there isn’t any bitterly cold weather in sight for the time being.
-------------------------------------------------
THE 2020 CHRISTMAS STORM…
As expected, it was a wet, warm and windy December 25th across Connecticut! With 2.12” of rain at Bradley Airport where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area, Christmas 2020 goes down as the wettest one since records have been kept (they go back to 1905!). The prior record was 1.39” from 1979. Additionally, temperatures were exceptionally mild. The high at Bradley was 63°, just 1° shy of the 12.25 record from 1964!
Elsewhere in the state, rainfall totals ranged from 1.5 to 4” …Simsbury hit the jackpot with 3.94 inches! All of the heavy rain, in tandem with snow melt, led to poor drainage, basement and river flooding.
The wind was also a big headline with this storm as gusts generally ranged from 50-60 mph. This led to around 35,000 power outages across the state. The peak gust came in from Greenwich, at 71 mph!
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
