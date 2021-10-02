THE FIRST WEEKEND OF OCTOBER…
We are off to a chilly start this Saturday morning! Temperatures across our state are anywhere from the mid 40s in the NW and NE corners, to low 50s along the SW shoreline. Our normal low temperature for October 2nd is 47 degrees & the coldest recorded overnight temp was reported at Litchfield high school only at 38 degrees.
Today will be overall spectacular! Skies will be mostly sunny and highs will be in the low- mid 70s with a light southwesterly breeze, much above our normal high for the Greater Hartford area at 69 degrees. It's the last weekend of the big e and many fairs are going on across our state- it's the perfect day to enjoy.
Hurricane Sam will pass out to sea well to the east of New England this weekend. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Bermuda, but for us- the only effect we we will see is some surf and dangerous rip currents along the ocean facing beaches of Southern New England from those swells.
Tonight will be mostly clear and milder with lows anywhere from 50-59 degrees. We could see some patchy fog into early tomorrow morning.
We remain mostly sunny for tomorrow morning, but clouds will build heading into the afternoon as a cold front dives over NE Massachusetts gradually dives south. Temperatures will once again be above average in the 70s! However, we can expect the start of some unsettled weather late Sunday night, much ahead of a slow moving cold front that will bring us rain for early week.
NEXT WEEK…
The cold front will stall to the south of Long Island Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, high pressure will build southward from Canada into Northern New England. The moist northeasterly flow between these 2 systems will result in a period of cloudy, wet weather for Connecticut. We can expect periods of rain and drizzle on Monday, and highs in the 60s. Tuesday may not be quite as wet, be there will still be some rain and drizzle at times. Highs will be in the 60s again. Between Monday and Tuesday, Connecticut could receive 0.5” to 1.5” of rain.
We should see some improvement Wednesday and Thursday with high pressure centered over New England. However, it may not be enough to completely clear the moisture away. There may be some lingering rain Wednesday morning, then some partial clearing is possible later in the day. Highs should be in the upper 60s. Thursday should be partly to mostly cloudy, and a few isolated showers are possible in the afternoon. Temperatures could reach the lower 70s. Friday may be the nicest day of the week with partly sunny skies and highs 65-70.
SEPTEMBER 2021…
September went into the record books as a wet and mild month. Rainfall for the Greater Hartford Area was 6.81”, which is 2.42” above normal. It was the 17th wettest September on record. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when rainfall totaled 14.59”. For Bridgeport, this was the 2nd wettest September on record with 8.38” of rain! The wettest September on record was just 3 years ago, in 2018, when rainfall totaled 8.59”.
The average temperature this September for the Greater Hartford Area was 66.1 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. The average temperature in Bridgeport was 69.8 degrees, which is 2.2 degrees above normal.
Lorin Richardson & Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.