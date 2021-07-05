MONDAY...
A nice day on tap for this Monday! We are starting it out with a good amount of patchy, dense fog- though we expect it to burn off gradually through the morning. However, visibility is extremely poor in some areas like Waterbury and Danbury. Take it slow on the roads! Temperatures as of 7:30 AM are in the upper 50s and 60s and winds are mostly light coming in from the ENE.
We will be milder through the day with a high temperature of 80 inland and the upper 70s along the shoreline. We will see partly sunny skies this afternoon with a chance of spot/ isolated showers. A warming trend continues in place as we head towards the next couple of days with highs in the 90s!
HOT & HUMID MID-WEEK..
Dewpoints rise starting Tuesday into the muggy category, even oppressive at times! We are forecasting a high of 91 degrees, but with the heat index- it could feel like it is in the mid-90s for some areas of our state.
We have a **AIR QUALITY ALERT** for Tuesday for the entire state from 11am-11pm for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, New London, Hartford, Windham and Tolland counties. Also the entire state is in the Marginal Risk category for severe storms as we head towards tomorrow afternoon. We could see some heavy rainfall and gusty winds along with those storms.
Our stretch of heat continues for Wednesday with once again high temperatures in the low 90s. Again, we have a chance for showers and storms in the afternoon.
A cold front is expected to stall to the south of us on Thursday, bringing with it more showers and thunderstorms. The remnants of Elsa are expected to track to the south of us heading in towards Friday. We will see if it will impact us at all by late this week. Highs for Thursday and Friday will be in the low 80s/ upper 70s.
WEEKEND…
Finally dewpoints drop to comfortable, but we have the potential for unsettled weather! Highs will be in the 80s. Stay tuned!
Lorin Richardson
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(2) comments
The brooks brothers trailers are a US manufacturer of high quality trailers and equipment used in a variety of industries. Our products are used around the world building infrastructure, maintaining energy grids, and improving the flow of resources and products to customers. Under the present ownership since 1975, our brand identity has steadily increased from a small regional market to our current international customer base.
https://www.brooksbrotherstrailers.com/
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.