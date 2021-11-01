EARLY THIS WEEK…
It's a beautiful day out there! As of noon, we are already at 60 degrees in the Harford area with blue skies all around the state and NW winds will keep us sunny and dry. This will be one of the warmest days we have for quite some time. A cold front will swoop down tomorrow bringing a chance for isolated showers, especially in the NW Hills. The low tomorrow will be noticeable cooler. The cloud cover will make the mid-50s in the afternoon feel a bit cool compared to the recent warmth.
The morning low drops further on Wednesday. This could be the first frost for a big chunk of Connecticut. Fortunately, we’ll have some afternoon sun. It’ll be a seasonably cool day with temps in the low to mid 50s.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY
We’ll be in a longwave trough that’ll deflect ocean moisture for most of the forecast. The one exception could be Friday. High terrain showers will be possible on Thursday, but most of us will just see partly sunny skies. It’s worth noting some flakes could be seen in some of those Litchfield showers.
Friday is looking partly cloudy at this point as the quiet weather continues, and that lasts right on into the weekend! A surface high should expand on Saturday and Sunday and ensure mainly dry conditions. Saturday will be partly sunny, and Sunday should be mostly clear. Temperatures will be consistent from the lower-30s to mid-50s. This is contingent on how much sunshine we see.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis with Scot Haney and Lorin Richardson
OUR RECENT STORM…
The powerful Nor’easter produced plenty of wind and rain. A gust to 70 mph was measured at the US Coast Guard Academy in New London. The instrument is on a pier in the Thames River adjacent to the campus, on Jacobs Rock. There was a gust to 64 mph on the Stonington outer breakwater, and a gust to 62 mph on New London Ledge. Meanwhile, the wind was even stronger in Eastern Massachusetts, and on Cape Cod and the Islands. The strongest gust reported was 94 mph in Edgartown, and there was a gust to 82 mph in Wellfleet!
Rainfall ranged from 2” to 5.5” across much of Connecticut. Southwestern Connecticut got the most. The top rainfall report was 5.41” in Wilton, and 5.08” was measured in Ridgefield. Meanwhile, we received reports of 2.27” in Wethersfield, and 1.88” in Staffordville.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
