SUNDAY...
**A FROST ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR TOLLAND AND WINDHAM COUNTIES THROUGH 8AM THIS MORNING**
We are waking up to some chilly temperatures across our state! In fact- the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Tolland and Windham Counties through 8am this morning. It's a good idea to protect any vulnerable plants from the cold. Temperatures vary anywhere from the upper 30s to the upper 40s along the shoreline. This is pretty seasonal for this time of year as our average low temperature for October 24th is 40 degrees.
Enjoy today's sunshine- because wet weather is on the way and we could see a soaking rainfall early this week! Today will feature once again seasonal October high temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s. Weak high pressure will give us bright skies this morning that turn to cloud cover this afternoon. It will be the perfect day to enjoy any autumn activities- like raking the leaves or going leaf peeping before that unsettled weather moves in.
Tonight a warm front lifting through southern New England will bring us our first batch of rainfall into tomorrow morning, which could be heavy at times. Otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy and lows will be anywhere from 41-48 degrees.
MONDAY AND BEYOND...
Monday morning starts off unsettled and it could be a rainy and soggy commute. As that rain lingers through the morning, and even some spotty showers are possible through the afternoon- temperatures will be in the low 60s.
Tuesday poses several risks- including heavy rainfall at times, possible flooding and the potential for damaging winds. Low pressure is expected to bring us a good soaking rain. Models are predicting anywhere in the range of 2-4" cumulatively between early Monday and Wednesday around noon, and it's possible to get even more! We could also see the wind ramp up during this time window starting late Monday night. Tuesday and Wednesday both will be in the upper 50s.
After that system pushes to the east, we are expecting to see clouds and sun for the second half of Wednesday and through much of Thursday. Friday will feature more cloud cover, possible showers and then we are tracking potential for more rain next weekend.
Lorin Richardson
------------------------------------
SEPTEMBER 2021…
September went into the record books as a wet and mild month. Rainfall for the Greater Hartford Area was 6.81”, which is 2.42” above normal. It was the 17th wettest September on record. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when rainfall totaled 14.59”. For Bridgeport, this was the 2nd wettest September on record with 8.38” of rain! The wettest September on record was just 3 years ago, in 2018, when rainfall totaled 8.59”.
The average temperature this September for the Greater Hartford Area was 66.1 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. The average temperature in Bridgeport was 69.8 degrees, which is 2.2 degrees above normal.
A SOGGY YEAR…
2021 has been a very wet year across the state of Connecticut. For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation year-to-date is now up to 47.68”. If we don’t get another drop of rain or any snow between now and December 31st, this year will still go into the record books as a wetter than normal year! During a normal, or average, year we receive 47.05” of precipitation. This includes rainfall and the water equivalent of snow and ice. However, we still have a long way to go to challenge the wettest year on record. That was 2011 when we received 69.23” of precipitation! There have been 7 years since records began in 1905 where total precipitation has exceeded 60.0”. It’ll be interesting to see what happens during the rest of October, November, and December. We have to receive nearly 22” of precipitation to challenge the all-time record!
