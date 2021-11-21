TODAY..
It's a slightly milder start this Sunday! Moisture has filtered in with more clouds for this morning- temperatures are warmer anywhere from 5-18 degrees from 24 hours ago. However, it's still feeling cold in a lot of spots- temperatures are anywhere from the low 30s in the NE corner to upper 40s along the shoreline. Winds are calm.
Today will be a nice day! Winds will pick up this afternoon from the south and clouds will part mid day to some sunshine. Highs will be slightly above average and in the low to mid 50s. The exception to that is in the NW higher elevations, where temperatures will stay toggle near 50 degrees. We stay mostly dry until sundown- and afterwards we have the chance of some showers.
Ahead of a cold front, we can expect showers on and off through the evening hours into Monday morning. Lows tonight into tomorrow will be much milder and in the 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy.
THE WEEK AHEAD...
Monday morning will feature some lingering showers and mostly cloudy skies. Early highs will be in the middle 50's, but as cooler air filters in behind that cold front- temperatures will drop through the afternoon. Clouds will tuck away to the east and sunshine will also make an appearance in the afternoon. Monday night will be chilly with lows that bottom out below freezing in a lot of spots and in the 20s.
Tuesday is the coldest day of the week! Don't be fooled by the bright sunshine- temperatures will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s and with a gusty northwest wind- it will only feel like it's in the 20s.
The good news is skies look sunny and dry for any travel plans on Wednesday and the big Thanksgiving feast on Thursday! An ocean storm stays to the east of us and temperatures will be milder- in the upper 40s/ nearing 50 on Wednesday and in the low to mid 50s on Thursday. There will be breezy conditions both days- but outdoor plans are a go- whether a Turkey trot or having a big meal outside!
Black Friday should be mostly cloudy but models are showing another cold front moving through bringing some rain and even snow for some spots through the day. Stay tuned!
Lorin Richardson
-------------------------------------------------
SATURDAY’S TORNADOES…
There were 4 confirmed tornadoes in Connecticut this past Saturday, November 13th. Since tornado records began in 1950, this is the first time we had confirmed tornadoes in the state during the month of November. Earlier this year, on April 21st, there was a weak tornado in Kent. It was the state’s earliest tornado on record. This year, there have been a total of 8 confirmed tornadoes in the state, which ties 1973 for the second most on record. First place is 9 tornadoes in 2018.
OCTOBER 2021…
October was mild and wet across the state. The average temperature for the month in the Greater Hartford Area was 57.4 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest October on record, and records date back to 1905! October was also another wet month with a rainfall total of 4.67”, which is 0.15” above normal. It was a month without any snow. An average, or normal, October has 0.7” of snow.
In Bridgeport, with an average temperature of 61.1 degrees, October of '21 will go down as the 3rd warmest! Rain over the 31-day period came in at 5.08" which makes it the 15th wettest on record.
