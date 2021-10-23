**A FROST ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR TOLLAND AND WINDHAM COUNTIES TONIGHT THROUGH 8AM SUNDAY**
We've enjoyed a pretty nice Saturday across the state with high temperatures ranging from the middle 50's, to the lower 60's. The high was 61 in Hartford, and 56 today in Waterbury. A few towns in western and central CT did have to dodge a couple of showers, but once those cleared, the sun made a reappearance.
A disturbance to our west may bring in some more clouds, and a sprinkle this evening, but many of us will stay dry. As the overnight continues, clouds will clear out, the winds are very light, and that combination will allow our temperatures to drop into the upper 30's and lower 40's. Some of the typically colder spots in northern CT may dip into the mid 30's, and so the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Tolland and Windham Counties through tomorrow morning. Sensitive plants may want to be brought indoors overnight.
SUNDAY...
Weak high pressure will bring us lots of sunshine for Sunday- enjoy it, because a lot of the upcoming week will feature some rain. After a chilly start, temperatures will climb into the upper 50's and lower 60's, which is right on par with our normal temperatures for this time of year. Clouds will thicken a bit late in the day, and especially toward the evening.
MONDAY AND BEYOND...
Our mostly dry stretch of weather comes to an end for the early week. A warm front lifting through southern New England very late Sunday night into Monday morning will bring showers and possibly some steady rain at times. As that system lifts further to the north, it is possible to see some lingering showers Monday afternoon.
The bigger soaker comes in later Monday and Tuesday as an area of low pressure approaches, and slowly moves through, bringing us possibly steady and heavy rain perhaps lasting into early Wednesday! According to some of our models, the estimated rainfall totals we could see starting Monday through early Wednesday are around the 2-3+" range. Temperatures on Tuesday will stay in the 50's. Wednesday, the sky may brighten a bit in the afternoon, as the storm system pulls away. It stays breezy on Wednesday.
At this point, we may have two dry days on Thursday and Friday, with temperatures near 60. We are continuing to track another storm system that takes aim at Southern New England Friday night through Saturday.
Melissa Cole
------------------------------------
SEPTEMBER 2021…
September went into the record books as a wet and mild month. Rainfall for the Greater Hartford Area was 6.81”, which is 2.42” above normal. It was the 17th wettest September on record. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when rainfall totaled 14.59”. For Bridgeport, this was the 2nd wettest September on record with 8.38” of rain! The wettest September on record was just 3 years ago, in 2018, when rainfall totaled 8.59”.
The average temperature this September for the Greater Hartford Area was 66.1 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. The average temperature in Bridgeport was 69.8 degrees, which is 2.2 degrees above normal.
A SOGGY YEAR…
2021 has been a very wet year across the state of Connecticut. For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation year-to-date is now up to 47.68”. If we don’t get another drop of rain or any snow between now and December 31st, this year will still go into the record books as a wetter than normal year! During a normal, or average, year we receive 47.05” of precipitation. This includes rainfall and the water equivalent of snow and ice. However, we still have a long way to go to challenge the wettest year on record. That was 2011 when we received 69.23” of precipitation! There have been 7 years since records began in 1905 where total precipitation has exceeded 60.0”. It’ll be interesting to see what happens during the rest of October, November, and December. We have to receive nearly 22” of precipitation to challenge the all-time record!
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
