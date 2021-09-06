THIS EVENING & TONIGHT...
Happy Labor Day! While today marked the “unofficial” end to the summer season, it certainly didn’t feel like it. Temperatures topped 80 degrees in many Connecticut towns and cities. The normal, or average, high for September 6th is 79 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area. At least the humidity dropped with dew points falling into the 50s away from the coast.
Our holiday weekend will end on a pleasant note this evening. The sky will be partly cloudy to clear, and temperatures will fall back through the 70s then into the 60s. The air will continue to cool down nicely overnight. The mercury will dip into the 50s under a mainly clear sky.
TUESDAY…
Tomorrow will be a very pleasant late summer day! High pressure will drift across New England, and that means we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine. Plus, the air will be dry and seasonably warm. Highs will range from 75-80.
The sky will be mainly clear tomorrow night, and lows will be near 60, give or take a few degrees.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY…
A cold front will approach New England from the west on Wednesday. Ahead of it, there will be a strengthening southerly flow of warmer, more humid air. Temperatures are expected to reach the lower 80s away from the coast. Dew points will likely rise well into the 60s. Most of the day will be partly sunny, but a few isolated showers will drift across Connecticut during the afternoon.
There will be a better chance for a heavier shower and potentially some thunder Wednesday night. That’s when the cold front will move across the state. It’ll be a mild night with lows in the 60s.
Showers will end early Thursday morning, then a partly sunny sky will take over for the rest of the day. The air will be warm with highs in the upper 70s, but the humidity will drop as the day progresses.
Thursday night will be clear and cooler with lows in the 50s.
FRIDAY…
It is shaping up to be a very pleasant Friday with mostly sunny skies and a dry northwesterly breeze! Highs will be in the 70s.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Larry will pass well offshore of New England on Friday. It will have no impact on our weather in Connecticut. However, there will be large swells in addition to dangerous surf and rip currents along ocean facing beaches. The impact on the New England Coast will begin on Wednesday, then it will peak of Friday. Conditions should improve over the upcoming weekend.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday will be an ideal day for outdoor activities! Thanks to high pressure, the sky will be sunny. Saturday morning will be cool with temperatures in the range of 50-55, but the afternoon will be dry and seasonably warm with highs in the upper 70s.
A cold front will approach the region on Sunday. It could stir up a few scattered showers by late in the day, but the chance does not appear to be high at this point. Otherwise, we can expect partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The humidity will be on the rise as well due to a southerly flow ahead of the front.
MONDAY…
The front will move offshore, and high pressure will move in from the west. Therefore, we are forecasting a nice day with mostly sunny skies, lower humidity, and highs in the 70s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
--------------------------------------
IDA/FLOODING UPDATE...
The remnants of once Hurricane Ida brought an excessive, record amount of rain that led to widespread flooding. The scope was large, from basement flooding to poor drainage/low-lying areas. Area rivers have also reached and exceeded their banks. Generally, communities across CT picked up at least 3 to 5” of rain, with some areas along the shoreline and across Fairfield County reaching and exceeding 8 inches! While there were numerous tornado warnings in the Northeast (including Southern New England), the Nutmeg State escaped with none.
Here are some of the top 24 hour rain totals:
Ansonia: 8.72"
Uncasville: 8.58"
Stamford: 8.01"
Norwich: 7.51"
Old Lyme: 7.50"
East Lyme: 7.36"
This substantial amount of rain came atop an already saturated ground from Fred and Henri. We are coming off the 4th wettest August on record and the 3rd wettest meteorological summer (June, July, August).
It should go without saying, but if you see a flooded road, do not cross it! Turn around and find an alternate route. 6" of rapidly moving water could carry a person away. 12" of rapidly moving water could carry a car away, and 18-24" of rapidly moving water could carry and van or a SUV away!
----------------------------------
HENRI RECAP...
Henri made landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island at 12:15pm Sunday as a strong tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.
Vernon hit the rainfall jackpot with a report of 6.02" and another report of 6.5". Rainfall totals increased Monday with additional rainfall and tropical downpours. The peak wind gust reported in the state on Sunday was 53 mph in Groton.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, September 6th, there have been 24 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and 8 days in August. By this time last year, there were already 39 days with a high of at least 90 degrees (achieving the record for most 90-degree days in a year)!
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
