WEATHER ALERTS…
A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Northern Connecticut through 8:00 pm Wednesday.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Southern Connecticut through 5:00 pm Tuesday.
A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Windham, New London, and Southern Middlesex Counties from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.
A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for all of Coastal Connecticut for Tuesday from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
TONIGHT, TOMORROW, AND WEDNESDAY…
A big coastal storm will intensify off the Mid-Atlantic Coast tonight, and it will be a powerful storm near the coast of New England tomorrow and tomorrow night. This system will bring several weather concerns.
Rain will develop tonight, and it will be heavy at times late tonight through tomorrow. Rain will have a big impact on the morning commute, so you may want to allow yourself some extra time. Rain will taper off by evening, but a few showers will linger into tomorrow night and Wednesday morning. We expect rainfall totals to range from 1-4”, and it appears the heaviest rain will fall over western Connecticut. This will lead to flooding concerns that includes poor drainage flooding, basement flooding, flash flooding, and flooding along some small streams, creeks and rivers.
Another concern is the wind. A northeasterly wind will get stronger throughout the day tomorrow. The strongest wind will be felt tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night and Wednesday morning. That’s when gusts up to 50 mph are possible. The strongest wind will be across eastern Connecticut, but gusts up to 40 mph are possible in central and western portions of the state. Isolated to scattered power outages are expected since many trees are partially or fully leafed.
Yet another concern is coastal flooding. Minor coastal flooding is possible in the more vulnerable shoreline locations during the time of high tide tomorrow afternoon.
Temperatures will range from 45-50 tonight inland, and bottom out in the lower 50s along the shoreline. Tomorrow will be windy and raw with highs in the 50s over interior portions of the state. Shoreline highs will be close to 60. Low temperatures tomorrow night will be in the 40s and lower 50s.
Conditions will improve by Wednesday afternoon. That’s when the giant coastal storm will drift away to the east of New England. After some early morning showers, we may get a peek at the sun during the afternoon. Highs will range from 55-60, and it will still be quite breezy in the afternoon.
THURSDAY…
This will be the pick of the week! High pressure will bring partly to mostly sunny skies and a much lighter wind. The air will be seasonable with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Thursday night could be the chilliest night of the season due to the combination of a clear sky nd a light wind. Lows will range from the mid-30s to the lower 40s.
FRIDAY…
Things will begin to deteriorate again as the next storm evolves to the south of New England. We can expect increasing cloudiness, but rain may hold off until late Friday or Friday night. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
THE HALLOWEEN WEEKEND…
Saturday may be rainy, breezy, and cool. If we remain in a brisk northeasterly flow, high temperatures could be held to the 50s.
While the steadiest rain will end Saturday night, there will still be some lingering showers on Sunday, Halloween. There is a chance the bulk of the showers will be gone by Sunday evening, which is good news for the trick-or-treaters. Highs Sunday will be near 60, and evening temperatures will be in the upper 40s and 50s.
MONDAY…
The first day of November is looking good! Monday should be mostly sunny and breezy. It will be comfortable too with highs in the low and mid-60s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, updated by Mark Dixon
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.