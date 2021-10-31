HALLOWEEN…
The rain poured overnight as some areas since midnight picked up .3 inches of rainfall! The center of the storm passed to the east of us, and this morning we can expect some lingering showers and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are mild and in the 50s across the state and winds are slightly breezy coming in from the north.
There isn't anything too scary about today's Halloween forecast! We are going to see a mix of clouds and some occasional sunshine through the day and expect to stay mostly dry. However, an isolated shower or two is possible through the afternoon and evening hours- so it's not a bad idea to bring an umbrella or rain jacket for trick-or-treating, just in case. Our last day October is a mild one with high temperatures in the mid-60s! Our normal high temperature for Halloween in the Hartford area in 58 degrees.
Tonight, cloudy skies will clear gradually and lows will be in the mid 40s- low 50s.
NEXT WEEK…
We have a great start to November on Monday! There will be an abundant amount of sunshine and high temperatures will be seasonal in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The day will be dry with a NW breeze.
It's time to dig out the winter jacket! Starting Tuesday, temperatures will trend below average and overnight temperatures will be chilly and in the 30s. Moisture builds into the region on Tuesday from the Great Lakes and cloud cover will increase through the day-- plus we could see a couple rain showers in the afternoon/ evening. Heading into Wednesday, Thursday and Friday we could see some frost with temperatures below freezing in some spots. We stay mostly dry for the work week with highs in the low-mid 50s.
Some models project by Friday afternoon and evening we could see a decent amount of rainfall from a coastal low system in CT, others are keeping us optimistically dry with high pressure deflecting the storm. If this happens, we could be seeing more rain for the upcoming weekend. Stay tuned!
OUR RECENT STORM…
The powerful Nor’easter produced plenty of wind and rain. A gust to 70 mph was measured at the US Coast Guard Academy in New London. The instrument is on a pier in the Thames River adjacent to the campus, on Jacobs Rock. There was a gust to 64 mph on the Stonington outer breakwater, and a gust to 62 mph on New London Ledge. Meanwhile, the wind was even stronger in Eastern Massachusetts, and on Cape Cod and the Islands. The strongest gust reported was 94 mph in Edgartown, and there was a gust to 82 mph in Wellfleet!
Rainfall ranged from 2” to 5.5” across much of Connecticut. Southwestern Connecticut got the most. The top rainfall report was 5.41” in Wilton, and 5.08” was measured in Ridgefield. Meanwhile, we received reports of 2.27” in Wethersfield, and 1.88” in Staffordville.
