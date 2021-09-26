SUNDAY...
Early this morning, that stalled boundary is still producing some showers, even more moderate rain in areas of Mass and Rhode Island.. however here in CT the most we can expect is just a light shower in eastern portions of our state. As this system quickly exits to the east through this morning- we are in for a fantastic day!
Dry air and clear skies will move in west to east, and we will see sunshine through today with a little bit of cloud cover. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s and it will feel like fall with a northwesterly breeze. A perfect day on tap for any fall outdoor activities, apple picking and pumpkin picking are a go.
Tonight we dip down slightly cooler with lows in anywhere from the upper 40s- low 50s. It will continue to feel comfortable as we head into the entire week ahead!
THE WEEK AHEAD...
Monday will feature more cloud cover, but overall it will still be a nice day! Temperatures will be in the mid-upper 70s and the sun will peek through but an occasional spot shower is possible due to a warm front.
On Tuesday, a cold front will move through the state. There is a chance for showers in the morning and then again in the afternoon. More clouds than sunshine, with temps in the lower 70's.
In the wake of that front, we will feel a true taste of fall! Starting Wednesday we start to feel brisk, with high pressure from Canada filtering cooler air into our state for the remainder of the workweek. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s and evening lows will dip down into the 40s. For now we are forecasting dry conditions all the way through the first half of the weekend.
Enjoy!
Meteorologist Melissa Cole
FRIDAY'S STORM RECAP…
Fortunately, we did not have any severe weather in Connecticut but we certainly had plenty of rain! Darien hit the jackpot with 4.52”. Other rainfall totals include: 4.12” in Danbury, 3.28” in Norfolk, 2.28” in Wallingford, 2.10” in Falls Village, 1.94” in Waterbury, 1.58” in Meriden, 1.30” in New Haven, 1.50” in Southington, and 1.15” in Wethersfield.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
