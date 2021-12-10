FRIDAY…
Clouds will give way to intervals of sunshine today. With high pressure offshore, a light southerly flow of milder air will develop. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 40s across much of the state during the afternoon.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy. Lows will range from 35-40. Some showers are likely by morning.
THE WEEKEND…
A strong cold front will approach New England from the west on Saturday. In advance of the front, a strong southerly wind will develop. Gusts to 40 mph or higher can be expected during the afternoon and evening. The result could be isolated power outages. However, the southerly flow will pump unseasonably mild air into the state. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s! While we don’t anticipate a washout, showers are likely. When the cold front sweeps through Connecticut late Saturday evening, there may be a brief downpour and perhaps even some thunder. The rain will be gone before dawn Sunday and temperatures will dip into the mid and upper 30s.
Sunday will be the better of the 2 weekend days. The sky will become sunny, and highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. While it won’t be nearly as mild as Saturday, temperatures will remain above normal. The normal, or average, high for December 12th is 42 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area. It won’t be nearly as windy either, although there will be brisk northwesterly to westerly breeze.
NEXT WEEK…
Another warm-up is on the way for early next week! Temperatures should reach 50-55 Monday afternoon. Plus, the sky will be mostly sunny! There will be a steady west to southwesterly breeze.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The wind will be lighter too since high pressure will move into the Northeast.
Wednesday also looks good, although sunshine may give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. The air should be a little cooler with highs mostly in the 40s.
A warm front could bring a period of rain Wednesday night and Thursday morning, then a mild southwesterly breeze will take over Thursday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach or exceed 50 degrees once again!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
NOVEMBER 2021…
For the Greater Hartford Area, November went into the record books as a dry month with slightly below normal temperatures. The average temperature came in at 41.5 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 1.95”, which is 1.56” below normal. While some towns had 3” of snow late last week, there was only a trace of snow in the Hartford Area for the entire month. That is 1.4” below normal.
