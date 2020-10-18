We accumulated between 1 to 2+ inches of rain in many areas in our state between Friday and Saturday morning ! That should help some of our deficit. Now- we have more dry weather ahead the next couple days.
TODAY...
A Frost Advisory is in effect through 9am for most of the state. Many of our weather watchers are emailing in with temperatures below 32 degrees, and heavy frost. Mansfield is starting out the morning at 29 degrees, and Winsted is checking in with 30! Brr. Chilly! Keep in mind our normal low is about 40 degrees.
Today is looking pleasant! We'll see a mix of sunshine and clouds. We will gradually warm up into the low to mid 60s, with 50's likely in the NW hills. This weather is seasonable, usually in mid-October the average low is near 40 the average high is in the lower 60s.
NEXT WEEK…
We are looking at mostly dry weather with some cloud cover building gradually through the week. Our high temperatures slightly increase heading towards the end of the workweek, where we could be seeing some temperatures in the low 70s! Tuesday there is a slight chance of a shower, Friday we could be seeing some rain as well. Temperatures are looking cooler, nearing 60 degrees heading into next weekend.
Lorin Richardson
OCTOBER AVERAGES AND EXTREMES…
During October, the normal high drops from 69 degrees on the 1st to 58 degrees on the 31st. The normal low goes from 46 degrees to 37 degrees over the 31-day period. On average, we get 4.37” of rain.
The hottest temperature on record for October is 91 degrees, and that happened twice (on the 2nd in 1927 and on the 7th in 1963). It was 90 degrees on October 17, 1908, and that is the latest 90-degree temperature on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The coldest temperature on record is 17 degrees and that happened on the 18th in 1978. The wettest October was in 2005 when we had 16.32” of rain. The snowiest October was in 2011 when we had 12.3” of snow. That happened during Winter Storm Alfred, which occurred just before Halloween. The heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in the state.
During the month on October, we lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight. Sunrise on the 1st is at 6:48 am and sunset is at 6:31 pm. On the 31st, sunrise is at 7:23 am and sunset is at 5:45 pm.
THE FIRST FREEZE…
On average, the first freeze (32 degrees or lower) in the Greater Hartford Area occurs on October 14th. The earliest freeze on record was on September 20th in 1979, when the low was 30 degrees. The latest first freeze occurred on November 11th in 1920. This September (2020), the temperature almost dipped to freezing on the 22nd, when the low was 33 degrees.
