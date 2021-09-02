IDA/FLOODING UPDATE...
The remnants of once Hurricane Ida brought an excessive, record amount of rain that led to widespread flooding. The scope was large, from basement flooding to poor drainage/low-lying areas. Area rivers have also reached and exceeded their banks. Generally, communities across CT picked up at least 3 to 5” of rain, with some areas along the shoreline and across Fairfield County reaching and exceeding 8 inches! While there were numerous tornado warnings in the Northeast (including Southern New England), the Nutmeg State escaped with none.
Here are some of the top 24 hour rain totals:
Ansonia: 8.72"
Uncasville: 8.58"
Stamford: 8.01"
Norwich: 7.51"
Old Lyme: 7.50"
East Lyme: 7.36"
This substantial amount of rain came atop an already saturated ground from Fred and Henri. We are coming off the 4th wettest August on record and the 3rd wettest meteorological summer (June, July, August).
It should go without saying, but if you see a flooded road, do not cross it! Turn around and find an alternate route. 6" of rapidly moving water could carry a person away. 12" of rapidly moving water could carry a car away, and 18-24" of rapidly moving water could carry and van or a SUV away!
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
After a beautiful day with sunshine and a dry northwesterly breeze, we can look forward to a cool night. The sky will be mainly clear this evening, and temperatures will fall back through the 60s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and 50s!
FRIDAY…
Tomorrow will feel autumn-like, overall a perfect day to get outside! There will be a mix of sun and clouds and highs will range from 70-75. Temperatures may not rise out of the 60s in the Litchfield Hills. Across most of the state, we’ll end the week on a dry note … however, a brief/isolated shower can’t be ruled out.
Tomorrow night will be even cooler with temperatures expected to dip into the 40s and lower 50s across Connecticut!
THE LABOR DAY WEEKEND…
As high pressure settles into our region, the Holiday weekend looks beautiful (for the most part).
Saturday will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Some moisture will move in on Sunday, so it will feel a bit muggier as high pressure moves offshore allowing a southerly flow to develop. An approaching cold front could stir up scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon. We are forecasting a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
The cold front will move away, to the east of New England Sunday night, and that will set us up for a nice Labor Day! The sky will be partly sunny, and the air should turn less humid. The air will also be seasonably warm with highs in the lower 80s.
TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY…
We are forecasting a partly sunny sky for Tuesday, and now looks like we'll have one more day of dry weather. Highs will be near 80. An area of low pressure and a cold front will approach the region on Wednesday. That means we can expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Highs should be near 80, and the air will turn more humid. By Thursday, we should be back to partly sunny, breezy conditions with highs 75-80.
Meteorologists Bruce DePrest and Mark Dixon
----------------------------------
HENRI RECAP...
Henri made landfall in Westerly, Rhode Island at 12:15pm Sunday as a strong tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.
Vernon hit the rainfall jackpot with a report of 6.02" and another report of 6.5". Rainfall totals increased Monday with additional rainfall and tropical downpours. The peak wind gust reported in the state on Sunday was 53 mph in Groton.
THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF HURRICANE BOB…
Hurricane Bob swept through Southern New England 30 years ago, on August 19, 1991. The eye passed over Block Island at 1:30 in the afternoon, then it made landfall again over Newport, Rhode Island. In Connecticut, we had our fair share of wind and rain. Parts of the state received 7” of rain. However, the strongest winds were over eastern portions of Southern New England. There was a gust 105 mph on Block Island, and a gust to 115 mph in Chatham, Massachusetts. There was a storm surge of 5-8 feet along the coast of Rhode Island, but the storm surge was 12-15 feet over the upper end of Buzzards Bay!
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, September 2nd, there have been 24 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, 5 days this July, and 8 days in August. By this time last year, there were already 39 days with a high of at least 90 degrees (achieving the record for most 90-degree days in a year)!
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
