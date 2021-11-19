THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
High pressure will move into New England by late tonight. That means the sky will become clear, and the wind will subside. These are ideal cooling conditions. Temperatures will drop through the 40s then into the 30s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 20s. The mercury could bottom out near 20 in the normally colder locations!
THE WEEKEND…
Thanks to high pressure, tomorrow will be nice and quiet. The wind will be light throughout the day, and the afternoon will be seasonably chilly with highs 45-50. Bright sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness during the course of the afternoon. It’ll be a great day to get outside and rake up some leaves since you won’t be fighting with a wind.
Tomorrow night will be mostly cloudy. Lows will range from 30-35.
A push of milder air will result in a mostly cloudy sky on Sunday. A few scattered showers move across the state at some point, but most of the day will be dry. Despite limited sunshine, temperatures will manage to reach the low and middle 50s.
Showers are much more likely Sunday night, and it will be mild for November with lows in the mid to upper 40s.
NEXT WEEK…
A cold front will sweep across the state on Monday. Showers are likely during the morning commute, but the afternoon should be dry, and we should see some partial clearing. Before the front arrives, temperatures will reach the 50s. A northwest wind will usher colder air into the state late Monday and Monday night. Temperatures will dip into the 20s and lower 30s by dawn Tuesday.
By Tuesday, it will feel more like December! The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, but it will be windy and cold. Temperatures may not rise out of the 30s in the Litchfield Hills. Elsewhere, temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 40s. A gusty northwest wind will keep wind chills (what you feel) in the 20s most of the day.
A big ocean storm will meander to the east of New England on Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. For now, we are keeping rain out of the forecast, but there will be a gusty northerly wind. Highs on Wednesday, the busy travel day, will be in the 40s to near 50. The sky should be mostly sunny. We may see more cloud cover on Thanksgiving Day, but temperatures are expected to reach 50-55.
Black Friday should be dry and seasonably chilly with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
SATURDAY’S TORNADOES…
There were 4 confirmed tornadoes in Connecticut this past Saturday, November 13th. Since tornado records began in 1950, this is the first time we had confirmed tornadoes in the state during the month of November. Earlier this year, on April 21st, there was a weak tornado in Kent. It was the state’s earliest tornado on record. This year, there have been a total of 8 confirmed tornadoes in the state, which ties 1973 for the second most on record. First place is 9 tornadoes in 2018.
OCTOBER 2021…
October was mild and wet across the state. The average temperature for the month in the Greater Hartford Area was 57.4 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest October on record, and records date back to 1905! October was also another wet month with a rainfall total of 4.67”, which is 0.15” above normal. It was a month without any snow. An average, or normal, October has 0.7” of snow.
In Bridgeport, with an average temperature of 61.1 degrees, October of '21 will go down as the 3rd warmest! Rain over the 31-day period came in at 5.08" which makes it the 15th wettest on record.
