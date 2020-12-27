Tonight, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 20's, and lower 30's along the shoreline.
THE LAST MONDAY OF THE YEAR!
We start off our Monday cloudy and a possible chance of some light spot showers through our state in the late morning. A disturbance passing to our north will swing a cold front through. However as we head into the afternoon, clouds will break away and we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s. It will be breezy with southerly winds 5-15 mph.
A river flood warning remains in effect for the Connecticut River. It has been ongoing since Friday's heavy rainfall and melting snow. We can still expect the possibility of some minor flooding in low lying flood prone areas, especially Wethersfield, Glastonbury, Cromwell, Middletown and Portland. Conditions have been continuing to improve.
TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY
Colder air will filter in on Tuesday, along with some gusty northwest winds. Temperatures trend colder, as they’ll only top out in the 30s. By Wednesday afternoon, the air moderates with highs back near 40 as high pressure moves into the region. We will remain dry with an area of high pressure.
NEW YEAR'S EVE AND DAY...
There are still some discrepancies with a storm system heading to our area New Years Eve into New Years Day. Our models are indicating not one, but two low pressure systems will impact our area. Thursday will bring an increase in cloud cover, with rain developing. Temperatures will also trend a bit milder, as of now we’re forecasting highs in the low to mid 50s. A secondary area of low pressure develops to our SW on Friday, and tracks in our direction. Models are also indicating that colder air could mix down from the north, and that may change some of the rain to a wintry mix or snow, especially in northern and northwestern CT. Winds will also pick up on New Years Eve during the evening hours. The rain is expected to last throughout New Years Day and could stretch into Saturday morning as well. Stay tuned for the latest updates!
THE 2020 CHRISTMAS STORM…
As expected, it was a wet, warm and windy December 25th across Connecticut! With 2.12” of rain at Bradley Airport where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area, Christmas 2020 will go down as the wettest one since records have been kept (they go back to 1905!). The prior record was 1.39” from 1979. Additionally, temperatures were exceptionally mild. The high at Bradley was 63°, just 1° shy of the 12.25 record from 1964!
Elsewhere in the state, rainfall totals ranged from 1.5 to 4” …Simsbury hit the jackpot with 3.94 inches! All of the heavy rain, in tandem with snow melt, led to poor drainage and river flooding. While smaller rivers have or will fall below flood stage, minor flooding is forecast along the Housatonic and Connecticut Rivers.
The wind was also a big headline with this storm as gusts generally ranged from 50-60 mph. This led to around 35,000 power outages across the state. The peak gust came in from Greenwich, at 71 mph!
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
NOVEMBER 2020 RECAP…
November went into the record books as a warm, wet month! The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 46.2 degrees, which is 3.8 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest November on record. One of the big highlights was a 7-day stretch with highs in the 70s, which is a November record for the Greater Hartford area! Prior to this November, the previous record was 4 consecutive days with highs in the 70s in 1975 and in 2015. That is quite impressive when you consider official records date back to 1905, 115 years ago!
November was also very wet with 5.28” of rain. That is 1.39” above normal. We only had a trace of snow, which is 2.0” below normal.
DECEMBER AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In December, the average high drops from 45 degrees on the 1st to 35 degrees in the 31st. The average low is 29 degrees on the 1st, but it drops to 19 degrees by the 31st. Average snowfall for December is 7.4”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area.
The record high for December is 76 degrees. It was set on December 7, 1998. The record low is -18, set on December 30, 1917. The snowiest December on record was in 1945 when there was a grand total of 45.3” of snow!
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
