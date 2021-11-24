THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Our weather will remain clear and quiet, which is great news if you have plans to travel on this eve before Thanksgiving! A ridge of high of pressure will crest over New England, and that means the wind will become very light. The result will be another cold night. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s this evening, and overnight lows will range from 18-28 across the state.
THANKSGIVING DAY…
It is shaping up to be a nice day! We can expect a blend of sunshine and patchy clouds. The wind will remain light, and the afternoon hours will be quite pleasant for late November with highs 50-55.
An approaching cold front will spread rain showers into the state late tomorrow night. Lows will be in the 30s, but temperatures should remain above freezing in most locations.
BLACK FRIDAY…
The front will sweep through Connecticut Friday morning with a round of rain that may mix with sleet and snow before ending by early afternoon. We should see some partial clearing later in the day, but a northwest wind will strengthen, and it will deliver another shot of cold air. Highs will be in the 40s Friday, then temperatures will dip into the 20s by late Friday night. The wind chill will plunge into the teens!
THE WEEKEND…
If you have travel plans in the Northeast on Saturday, the weather will not slow you down. However, you will have to bundle up. Saturday will be partly sunny, windy and cold. Highs will range from the 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 40s elsewhere. The northwest wind will gust to over 30 mph at times.
The wind will settle down Saturday night. It’ll be partly cloudy to clear, and cold with lows 20-25.
By Sunday, a storm will begin to take shape as it approaches New England from the west. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. Temperatures will remain below normal with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
SUNDAY NIGHT & MONDAY…
This is a timeframe of interest! The evolving storm will transfer energy to the coast of New England. When and exactly where this coastal storm develops is crucial. At this point, we don’t expect a big storm, but our first accumulating snow of the season can’t be ruled out! Mixed precipitation or snow is expected to develop Sunday night, and it could have an impact on the Monday morning commute. As the storm moves northward toward Coastal Maine and Nova Scotia on Monday, a gusty northwest wind will develop. Highs will only be in the 30s to near 40. While we may see some partial clearing Monday afternoon, a few flurries and snow showers will still be possible as some lingering moisture wraps around the departing storm.
This is a storm we’ll need to monitor closely since several inches of snow are possible, and roads could be slick Monday morning.
TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY…
The cold northwest will be with us on Tuesday as well. Morning lows will be in the 20s, and highs will only be near 40 degrees. At least it will be a dry day with partly to mostly sunny skies.
Wednesday should be partly sunny, and the wind will be less intense. Plus, it won’t be quite as cold with highs in the 40s expected.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
