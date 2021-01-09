It was a chilly and breezy Saturday morning! As of 8 AM in East Woodstock it was 20 degrees and in Staffordville, a cold 18 degrees. Winds picked up with a northerly breeze from 5 to 15 MPH. The entire state temperatures felt like they were only in the single digits and the teens with the wind chill values.
THIS WEEKEND…
Today will be partly sunny and breezy, and seasonably cool with highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. The normal high temperature for January 9th in the greater Hartford area is 34 degrees and we are right on the mark! The northerly breeze could gust to over 20 mph at times.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and seasonably cold with lows 20-25.
Tomorrow will be a nice winter day with partly to mostly sunny skies, and highs 35-40. There will still be a brisk northwesterly breeze, but it will be much calmer than today.
NEXT WEEK…
There is no doubt Monday will be nice with a mostly sunny sky. Morning lows will be in the teens to lower 20s, and afternoon highs will range from 35-40.
Another storm will move off the East Coast during the Tuesday-Wednesday timeframe. The guidance models also have this system passing out to sea to the south of New England. It should remain rather weak as well. Therefore, Tuesday should be partly sunny with highs around 40. Wednesday should be mostly sunny with highs near or just over 40 degrees.
Thursday should be partly sunny and slightly milder with highs 40-45. The next chance for any precipitation won’t come until Friday. That’s when a cold front will bring the chance for snow and rain showers. It should be a mostly cloudy day with highs in the low and middle 40s.
Temperatures will average near of above normal from now through late next week, but there are strong signs we’ll have to deal with several shots of bitterly air during the second half of January. The downward spiral will probably begin next Friday night and into the weekend.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
-------------------------------------------------
DECEMBER 2020…
December went into the record books as a mild and wet month with above average snowfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford area was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 5.18”, which is 1.94” above normal. Total snowfall was 13.3”, which is 5.5” above normal.
There was one named winter storm, Winter Storm Bailey. It began on the evening of December 16th and it ended around midday on the 17th. Snowfall ranged from 8” to 16.5”.
A powerful storm had a major impact on the state on Christmas Day! It was a wet, warm and windy December 25th across Connecticut! With 2.12” of rain at Bradley Airport, where official records are maintained for the Hartford Area, Christmas 2020 went down as the wettest since records have been kept (they go back to 1905!). The prior record was 1.39” from Christmas 1979. Additionally, temperatures were exceptionally mild. The high at Bradley was 63°, just 1° shy of the December 25th record that was set in 1964! Rainfall totals ranged from 1.5 to 4”. Simsbury hit the jackpot with 3.94 inches! Heavy rain, in tandem with snow melt, led to poor drainage, basement and river flooding. The wind was also a big headline with this storm as gusts generally ranged from 50-60 mph. This led to around 35,000 power outages across the state. The peak gust came in from Greenwich, at 71 mph!
JANAURY AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In January, the average high is 35 degrees on the 1st and the 31st. By January 7th, the average high dips to 34 degrees and it remains 34 degrees through the 23rd. The average low is 19 degrees on the 1st, and 18 degrees the 31st. The average low dips to 17 degrees on the 9th and it remains 17 degrees through the 21st. The first month of the year is also our of the year. Average snowfall for January is 12.3”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area. During the month of January, we gain 49 minutes of daylight.
The record high for January is 72 degrees. It was set on January 6, 2007. The record low is 26 below zero, set on January 22, 1961. The snowiest January on record was in 2011 when there was a grand total of 54.3” of snow! That is the all-time snowiest month on record for the Greater Hartford Area!
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
