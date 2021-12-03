THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
High pressure will move into New England tonight. That means the sky will be clear to partly cloudy, and the wind will diminish. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s this evening. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 20s, but some upper teens are possible in the normally colder locations.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF DECEMBER…
The weekend will be quiet and not too cold. That’s great news if you plan to put up some outdoor decorations or perhaps rake up all of those leaves. A weak storm will approach Northern New England tomorrow, but it will have no impact on our weather. The sky will be partly sunny, and temperatures will reach the low and middle 40s. It won’t be nearly as windy as it was today.
High pressure will move into New England tomorrow night. The sky will be mainly clear, and the wind will be light. Temperatures will dip into the 20s.
High pressure will move out to sea on Sunday. Meanwhile, a storm system will surge into the Great Lakes Region. Here in Connecticut, we can look forward to one more nice day. The sky will be partly sunny, and temperatures will be near or slightly above normal. We are forecasting highs in the mid to upper 40s.
A warm front will move northward into Connecticut Sunday night. Therefore, rain and areas of fog will develop after midnight. Lows will be in the 30s.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday is going to be a very interesting day. We can expect some early morning rain, drizzle, and areas of fog. The warm front will then move off to the north of Connecticut, and a strong southerly wind will develop. Temperatures will rise into the 60s during the afternoon, especially if any sunshine breaks through the clouds! A strong cold front will reach Connecticut by early Monday evening with a round of showers. Some showers could be heavy, and the wind could get quite gusty. Strong to damaging winds will be possible since the showers could mix high wind speeds aloft down to the ground. Gusts to 40-60 mph are not out of the question. This is something we’ll need to monitor closely! A brisk northwest wind will usher colder air into the state Monday night, and temperatures will dip to near 30 by morning.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and seasonably cold with highs 40-45. The wind will become light during the afternoon as high pressure moves into the region.
Another storm will move into Southern New England by midweek. This storm will have colder air to work with. Therefore, frozen precipitation seems like a good bet especially when the storm begins. For now, we expect snow, sleet, and freezing rain in the morning then a change to a cold rain across much of the state during the afternoon. Over interior portions of Connecticut, temperatures may not rise out of the 30s.
We should get a break on Thursday with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the forecast, and highs in the 40s. However, weather systems will be moving along swiftly next week, and another storm could reach Southern New England by Friday. This storm could also bring a wintry mix and rain to Connecticut.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
NOVEMBER 2021…
For the Greater Hartford Area, November went into the record books as a dry month with slightly below normal temperatures. The average temperature came in at 41.5 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 1.95”, which is 1.56” below normal. While some towns had 3” of snow late last week, there was only a trace of snow in the Hartford Area for the entire month. That is 1.4” below normal.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
