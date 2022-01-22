THIS MORNING..
It's ANOTHER brutally cold start! If you're ready to let the frigid winter temperatures go- unfortunately they are here to stay for a while. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the single digits and the low teens. The wind is breezy anywhere from 5-15 MPH coming in from the north, so that is making it FEEL like it's in the negatives in a lot of spots. Bundle up with several layers and the hat, the scarf, the gloves- everything!
The coldest it has been so far this season, for the Hartford Area, was last Sunday with a low temperature of zero. We didn't get below zero tonight so we are still up against February 2nd, 2019 when the temperature dropped to -2!
THE WEEKEND…
The good news is.. although we are off to a very cold start the wind will diminish through the day and temperatures will be (slightly) warmer than yesterday! We will top out in the mid- upper 20s, which is still below average for this time of the year with a normal high of 35 degrees for January 22nd. High pressure will keep us nice and dry and sunshine will be bright.
While today will be cold, it won't be cold enough to set a record. That's because the record for all-time coldest low for today is -26!! Records date back to 1905.
Tonight, we’ll see an increase in cloud cover thanks to a light southwesterly flow. This means it won’t be *as* cold. Temperatures bottom out in the teens – a bit closer to what is considered typical for this time of year.
For tomorrow, we get into the 30s but will see some more cloud cover on and off through the day and a westerly breeze will make it feel cooler. A dry front moves through for tomorrow night and even slightly colder air settles in. However, we continue our storm-free streak to close out the weekend!
NEXT WEEK…
We stay below freezing for much of the week ahead but also mostly dry! Monday will be a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures will be in the upper 20s/ low 30s. There is a chance for some snow flurries Monday night.
Tuesday, milder and seasonal air arrives (albeit briefly) and we’ll likely see temperatures reach the mid to upper 30s. At the same time, clouds move in as a disturbance passes through the region. There’s a chance for scattered rain and snow showers, too late Tuesday evening.
That snow could lightly accumulate heading into Wednesday morning and we could see some slippery spots for the morning commute. As that moves out, skies will be partly cloudy for the afternoon and temperatures will be back in the low 30s.
A blast of colder air arrives for Thursday and Friday and skies remain mostly sunny, but we are watching the potential for some snow for Saturday.
Lorin Richardson
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
