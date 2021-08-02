THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
After warming to the upper 70s and low 80s, temperatures will drop through the 70s this evening into the 60s. Overnight, under a mainly clear sky, they’ll bottom out in the 50s!
THE REST OF THE WEEK...
Tomorrow will feature similar temperatures to today but our sky won’t be as bright. As the frontal system that moved through late in the weekend stalls offshore, we’ll likely see scattered mid and high-level cloudiness overspread the state. These clouds will filter or dim the sun at times, but otherwise it’s a dry day. By the afternoon, temperatures should peak between 75 and 80.
The position of the stalled frontal boundary, with waves of low pressure ride along it, will dictate if the coming days will be dry or perhaps wet. Right now, Wednesday should be dry with more clouds than sun. However, chances for rain may increase at night and into Thursday as the front wavers closer to Connecticut. Temperatures remain below average, with highs 75-80 through Thursday. It appears that we’ll end the week Friday dry, but trending warmer.
THE WEEKEND…
While the humidity remains at a comfortable level through the end of the week, it creeps up over the weekend. The 2-day period will be seasonably warm… Saturday is mostly sunny; then, a shower can’t be ruled out Sunday.
NEXT WEEK…
By next Monday, we could see the return of 90-degree heat!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
JULY RAIN…
At Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there was measurable rainfall on 19 of the 31 days. The total of 10.15” makes July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and records date back to 1905). July 1938 was the wettest July on record with 11.24” of rain. July 2009 is in second place with 11.17” of rain.
90-DEGREE TALLY…
Through today, August 1st, there have been 16 days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees. There were 2 days in May, 9 days in June, and 5 days this July. Through the 1st of August last year, there were 27 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. That total increased to a record 39 days before the summer came to an end!
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
