THIS MORNING...
It's a damp and rainy Sunday morning out there! Temperatures are milder in the upper 40s and low 50s, but rain will continue through this morning and visibility will be poor in some areas due to a coastal storm. The heaviest rain will be between 6 am and 10 am for parts of our state.
High temperatures today will be mostly in the upper 50s, below average for normal high temperature for April 25th- 65 degrees. The rain will push out to the east by noon/ 1pm and then cloudy conditions will gradually clear into the evening. We are expecting to even see some sunshine in parts of our state!
Tonight will dip back into the low 40s for most areas and the winds will pick up overnight into tomorrow. A northwesterly breeze will turn windy for Monday.
NEXT WEEK…
Sunshine returns for Monday but with a wicked wind! Gusts could be up to 30 MPH in areas, even 40 MPH is possible. This results in a elevated fire weather across New England despite the wet soil. High temperatures will still remain slightly below average in the low 60s, but the wind will make it feel cooler.
A ridge of high pressure will greet the state on Tuesday. This will boost temperatures well above average. Tuesday through Thursday has the potential to feel like summer. We may see a few places achieve 80 degrees on Wednesday. There is no chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday, but we’ll start to see slight chances on Wednesday and Thursday as some moisture gets advanced northward.
The pattern will flip by Saturday. As we transition, rain becomes more likely on Friday with temperatures still close to or above 70. Saturday, for now, looks likely for rain because we have a significant decrease in temperatures. After the cold front, temperatures will still be close to average in the lower 60s.
Lorin Richardson
A CONFIRMED TORNADO IN KENT...
The National Weather Service out of Albany, New York surveyed damage in Kent that was caused by this Wednesday's severe thunderstorms. They determined the damage was caused by a high-end EF-0 tornado that produced maximum winds of 85 mph. The tornado touched down in Bulls Bridge then lifted in South Kent. It was on the ground for 2 minutes, from 2:49 pm until 2:51 pm. The path width was 30 yards, and the path length was 1 mile. Damage was relatively minor and there were no injuries. A few trees were snapped and uprooted. Part of a solid wood fence was damaged, and a car roof canopy was blown away by the strong winds.
For Connecticut, this was the earliest tornado on record! The previous record was April 26, 1961 when an F1 tornado occurred in Tolland County. The National Weather service admits this was a tough call to make between straight line wind damage and damage caused by a weak tornado.
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
