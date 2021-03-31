NOON HOUR UPDATE...
The rest of today will feature an overcast sky… scattered showers become more numerous this afternoon, and they'll be around for the evening commute. The rain becomes widespread and steadier, at times heavier after sunset. Some rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out tonight. Rain should taper to scattered showers by daybreak. Up to 1” is likely, with locally higher amounts.
Tomorrow, after some lingering morning showers (a few flakes could mix in across the higher elevations of NW CT), partial clearing gets underway during the afternoon hours. An isolated, late-day shower is possible. With regard to temperatures, highs will be achieved in the predawn hours: 50-60. By daybreak, they’re in the 40s for many towns… by tomorrow afternoon, they’ll likely steady out between 45 and 50.
We’ll end the week Friday with a mix of sun and clouds, but it will be unseasonably cold and breezy. Highs will be near 40, and the wind will make it feel even chillier.
The weekend forecast is on track: Mostly sunny Saturday, highs in the 50s. There's a slight chance for an isolated rain/snow shower at night. Sun and clouds Sunday, mid-50s.
Mark
--------------------------------------
TODAY & TOMORROW…
A cold front will approach New England from the west today. Moisture levels will continue to rise thanks to a southerly flow in advance of the front. The sky will be cloudy or mostly cloudy. Showers will likely develop during the afternoon. Highs will range from the 50s near the coast to the lower 60s over interior portions of the state.
The cold front will move into Connecticut tonight. At the same time, a storm will intensify on the front, and it will track directly over Connecticut before dawn. Rain will become steadier and heavier this evening. There is also a chance for some thunder especially to the south and east of Hartford. Plus, there will be a big temperature contrast across the front. Temperatures will drop into the 40s over central and western portions of the state, but they could stay in the 50s most of the night in Eastern Connecticut.
The storm will move northward into Coastal Maine tomorrow, and a northwesterly wind will strengthen in its wake. Temperatures will fall into the 40s during the morning, but they’ll dip into the 30s in the higher elevations. Rain will mix with or change to snow in the higher elevations, where there could be a minor accumulation on grassy surfaces. Rain may mix with wet snow in other parts of the state, but we don’t expect any accumulation. By late tomorrow, we should see some partial clearing. Rainfall totals of 0.5” to 1.5” will be common, but there could be a swath of 2” or more. Exactly where that will happen remains to be seen.
The brisk northwest wind will continue to usher cold air into the state tomorrow night. Temperatures will dip into the mid and upper 20s, but wind chills will drop into the teens!
FRIDAY…
It is going to feel more like February again! Highs will range from the 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 40s along the I-95 corridor. In the Greater Hartford Area, highs will be near 40, which is the average high for February 19th through the 22nd. It is going to be quite breezy too. Wind chills will be in the 20s during the afternoon. We’ll likely see a mix of clouds and sunshine since the strong early April sun will battle with some rather cold air aloft.
The wind will diminish Friday night and the sky will become mainly clear. As a result, temperatures will dip into the 20s once again.
THE EASTER WEEKEND…
Much better! The sky will be mostly sunny Saturday, and the wind won’t be too strong. After a very chilly morning, temperatures will rise well into the 50s during the afternoon.
A weak disturbance could bring a few rain and wet snow showers to the state Saturday night, but they should end by dawn.
Sunrise on Easter Sunday will occur at 6:28 am. Clouds may linger into Sunday morning, then the sky should become partly sunny. The air will be seasonably cool with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday should start out sunny, then some clouds may mix in during the afternoon. Highs should range from 55-60. An upper level low could pivot through New England with a few rain and wet snow showers Monday night, but Tuesday should be mostly sunny and a little milder with highs 60-65.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
----------------------------------------------
FEBRUARY 2021 & THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER…
For the Greater Hartford Area, February was colder than normal, and precipitation was above average. The average temperature was 28.6 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation was 3.35”, which is 0.46” above normal. Snowfall was 20.8”, which is 9.8” above normal. Bridgeport had the 3rd snowiest February on record, and the 4th snowiest month on record with a grand total of 30.7”!
February was the only colder than normal month during the meteorological winter. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter includes all of December, January, and February. For the Greater Hartford Area, the average temperature in December was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. The average temperature in January was 29.0 degrees, which is 2.9 degrees above normal. For the 3-month meteorological winter, the average temperature was 30.4 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 11.08”, which is 1.52” above normal. Total precipitation includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Total snowfall was 39.1”, which is 8.4” above normal.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.