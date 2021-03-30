THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
High pressure is centered to the east of New England this evening, and a cold front is moving across the Great Lakes Region. Between these 2 systems, there is a brisk southerly breeze in Connecticut. Temperatures will fall through the 50s then into the 40s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 37-45. The sky will be clear this evening, then the ocean flow will spread clouds into the state before dawn.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY…
The cold front will approach New England from the west tomorrow. Moisture levels will continue to rise thanks to a southerly flow in advance of the front. The sky will be mostly cloudy. You may run into a sprinkle tomorrow morning, but showers are more likely during the afternoon. Highs will range from the 50s near the coast to the lower 60s over interior portions of the state.
The cold front will move into Connecticut tomorrow night. At the same time, a storm will develop on the front, and it will track directly over Connecticut by early Thursday morning. Therefore, rain will become steadier and heavier tomorrow evening. There is also a chance for some thunder. Plus, there will be quite a temperature contrast across the front tomorrow night. Temperatures will drop into the 40s over central and western portions of the state, but they could stay in the 50s most of the night in eastern portions of the state.
The storm will move off to the north of Connecticut on Thursday, and a northwesterly wind will strengthen in its wake. Temperatures will fall into the 40s statewide during the morning, but they’ll dip into the 30s in the higher elevations. Rain will mix with or change to snow in the higher elevations, and there could be some minor accumulation on grassy surfaces. A brief period of wet snow is possible in other parts of the state, but we don’t expect any accumulation. By late Thursday, we should see some partial clearing. Rainfall totals of 0.5” to 1.5” will be common, but there could be a swath of 2” or more in parts of the state. Exactly where that happens remains to be seen.
The brisk northwest wind will continue to usher cold air into the state Thursday night. Temperatures will dip into the mid and upper 20s, but wind chills will drop into the teens!
FRIDAY…
It is going to feel more like February again! Highs will range from the 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the lower 40s along the I-95 corridor. In the Greater Hartford Area, highs will be near 40, which is the average high for February 19th through the 22nd. It is going to be quite breeze too. Wind chills will be in the 20s during the afternoon. We’ll likely see a mix of clouds and sunshine since the strong early April sun will battle with some rather cold air aloft.
The wind will diminish Friday night and the sky will become mainly clear. As a result, temperatures will dip into the 20s once again.
THE EASTER WEEKEND…
Much better! The sky will be mostly sunny Saturday, and the wind won’t be too strong. After a very chilly morning, temperatures will rise well into the 50s during the afternoon.
A weak disturbance could bring a few rain and wet snow showers to the state Saturday night, but they should end by dawn.
Sunrise on Easter Sunday will occur at 6:28 am. Clouds may linger into Sunday morning, then the sky should become partly sunny. The air will be seasonably cool with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday should start out sunny, then some clouds may mix in during the afternoon. Highs should range from 55-60. An upper level low could pivot through New England with a few rain and wet snow showers Monday night, but Tuesday should be mostly sunny and a little milder with highs 60-65.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
----------------------------------------------
FEBRUARY 2021 & THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER…
For the Greater Hartford Area, February was colder than normal, and precipitation was above average. The average temperature was 28.6 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation was 3.35”, which is 0.46” above normal. Snowfall was 20.8”, which is 9.8” above normal. Bridgeport had the 3rd snowiest February on record, and the 4th snowiest month on record with a grand total of 30.7”!
February was the only colder than normal month during the meteorological winter. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter includes all of December, January, and February. For the Greater Hartford Area, the average temperature in December was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. The average temperature in January was 29.0 degrees, which is 2.9 degrees above normal. For the 3-month meteorological winter, the average temperature was 30.4 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 11.08”, which is 1.52” above normal. Total precipitation includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Total snowfall was 39.1”, which is 8.4” above normal.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.