It was a soaking rain overnight! Some areas picked up 2 inches of rain heading all the way into Saturday morning including Mystic, Mansfield Center & Eastern Bristol. Temperatures waking up were only in the upper 30s and 40s across our state, but with the northeast winds kicking in anywhere from 10- 22 MPH, that made it feel even cooler.
This damp, raw and cool start may not be ideal for Memorial Day weekend, but the heaviest rain is gone- for now! That low pressure system moved to the Northeast, for the rest of today we will see only some drizzle and showers. This afternoon looks mostly dry, just a decent amount of cloud cover and light rain. High temperatures will be well below average, only in the low 50s/ upper 40s. Our normal high temperature for May 29th is 75 degrees! It feels more like late fall out there.
The wet weather continues on Sunday, where we are closely tracking another storm system. There will also be a minor coastal flooding risk Sunday morning. Models predict we could get a decent amount moderate rain on and off through the entire day Sunday, 1- 2 inches is possible through the entire day. We may even hear some rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will be a tad warmer, but only still in the upper 50s.
Monday is a big question mark. According to several models, it looks like the rain will only last through the morning, however some predict rain showers lingering through the entire day. However, we top out in the low 70s so it will be much warmer!
Finally, Tuesday looks like a completely dry day! Partly sunny skies and temperatures will slightly climb in the mid & upper 70s inland. It looks like the best day of the week, since we have no chance of rain at the moment.
Summer returns on Wednesday with a high temperature near/ at 80 degrees and in the mid 70s along the shore. We are expecting to see a good amount of sunshine, however in the afternoon there is a chance of an isolated/ spot shower.
Thursday and Friday both look equally as warm, but with chances of showers/ storms in the afternoon and not a lot of sunshine. We expect Friday could be breezy, with gusts up to 20 MPH. Stay tuned!
A CONFIRMED TORNADO IN KENT...
The National Weather Service out of Albany, New York surveyed damage in Kent that was caused by last Wednesday's severe thunderstorms. They determined the damage was caused by a high-end EF-0 tornado that produced maximum winds of 85 mph. The tornado started in Bulls Bridge then lifted over South Kent. It was on the ground for 2 minutes, from 2:49 pm until 2:51 pm. The path width was 30 yards, and the path length was 1 mile. Damage was relatively minor and there were no injuries. A few trees were snapped and uprooted. Part of a solid wood fence was damaged, and a car roof canopy was blown away by the strong winds.
For Connecticut, this was the earliest tornado on record! The previous record was April 26, 1961 when an F1 tornado occurred in Tolland County. The National Weather service admits this was a tough call to make between straight line wind damage and damage caused by a weak tornado.
