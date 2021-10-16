THE WEEKEND…
We are back to feeling like October after several days of above average warmth! After a cold front passed through late last night, temperatures dropped back into the 50s (and even in the upper 40s! in the NW hills) for this morning. Meanwhile, dry and cooler air will continue to filter in for today with a breeze continuing to come in from the Northwest. Skies will remain mostly dry, although clear conditions will turn somewhat cloudy this afternoon and there is a slight chance of some spot and isolated showers. Highs will linger in the low to mid-60s, which is seasonal for this time of year since our normal low for October 17th is 63 degrees. Overall- it will be a great day for any outdoor activities, just don't forget the sweater/ light jacket!
As we head into the evening, lows will bottom out in the 40s and skies will be partly cloudy.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will feature our coolest day of the workweek ahead as high temperatures inland aren't even expected to get out of the 50s! We once again have a slight chance for some unsettled weather as we head towards the afternoon but otherwise the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday- Tuesday we could see winds gust up to 30 MPH in some areas. However as high pressure settles nearby, skies will continue to be dry for most days for the work week. Temperatures will climb back into the mid to upper 60s by Wednesday and Thursday.
Currently, we are watching a low pressure system that could bring some rain late Thursday into Friday morning. After that passes, it looks like high temperatures will cool down for the weekend ahead back into the 50s.
Lorin Richardson
SEPTEMBER 2021…
September went into the record books as a wet and mild month. Rainfall for the Greater Hartford Area was 6.81”, which is 2.42” above normal. It was the 17th wettest September on record. The wettest September on record was in 1938, when rainfall totaled 14.59”. For Bridgeport, this was the 2nd wettest September on record with 8.38” of rain! The wettest September on record was just 3 years ago, in 2018, when rainfall totaled 8.59”.
The average temperature this September for the Greater Hartford Area was 66.1 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. The average temperature in Bridgeport was 69.8 degrees, which is 2.2 degrees above normal.
A SOGGY YEAR…
2021 has been a very wet year across the state of Connecticut. For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation year-to-date is now up to 47.33”. If we don’t get another drop of rain or any snow between now and December 31st, this year will still go into the record books as a wetter than normal year! During a normal, or average, year we receive 47.05” of precipitation. This includes rainfall and the water equivalent of snow and ice. However, we still have a long way to go to challenge the wettest year on record. That was 2011 when we received 69.23” of precipitation! There have been 7 years since records began in 1905 where total precipitation has exceeded 60.0”. It’ll be interesting to see what happens during the rest of October, November, and December. We have to receive nearly 22” of precipitation to challenge the all-time record!
