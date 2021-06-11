TODAY, 6/11/21 …
Waves of low pressure will develop on a frontal boundary well to the south of New England today. Clouds, rain, and thunderstorms associated with this system will also remain to our south. That leaves us with a partly sunny, comfortable day! In fact, temperatures will be slightly below normal for a change! Highs will be in the mid-70s. The normal, or average, high for June 11th is 79 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area. Humidity levels will be in the comfortable range as well.
This evening will be quite pleasant. Temperatures will drop back into the 60s under a partly cloudy sky. A couple of showers could reach Connecticut, but not until after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the 50s.
THE WEEKEND…
A disturbance in the upper wind flow will sweep across Southern New England Saturday morning and it could produce a few scattered showers. That system will move through swiftly. Therefore, the rest of the day will be nice. The sky will become partly sunny and the afternoon hours will be quite comfortable with highs in the 70s for a second day in a row. Saturday night will be partly cloudy to clear. Temperatures will dip into the 50s again.
Sunday will be partly sunny, but there will be a rising chance for a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon as a cold front approaches the region from the west. Highs will range from 75-80, and the air will turn a little more humid.
NEXT WEEK…
The jet stream will dive southward across the Eastern United States next week and the result will be unsettled weather from time to time. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely on Monday with an area of low pressure nearby. With enough sun, temperatures will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Showers will end Monday night, but another area of low pressure will approach the region on Tuesday. Therefore, more showers and thunderstorms can be expected during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be close to 80.
We should get a break from the showery weather on Wednesday. For now, we are forecasting partly sunny skies, and highs in the upper 70s. Another disturbance could pivot through New England on Thursday, and that could mean another round of showers. Plus, the air will be cooler with highs in the mid-70s expected.
THE FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2021…
The first heat wave of the year lasted 5 days, but it is all over! At Bradley International Airport, the high was 92 Saturday, 94 Sunday, 95 Monday, 92 Tuesday, and 90 Wednesday. For the Greater Hartford Area, no records were tied or broken during the heat wave. However, Bridgeport had 2 records last weekend. The high of 86 on Saturday tied the record that was originally set on June 5, 1953. The high of 93 degrees on Sunday shattered the previous record of 88 degrees that was set on June 6, 2020.
MAY 2021 AND THE METEOROLOGICAL SPRING…
May went into the record books as a wet and slightly cooler than normal month. This was in large part due to the rainy and unseasonably chilly we had over the Memorial Day weekend. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 59.8 degrees, which is only 0.2 degrees cooler than normal. Total rainfall for May was 5.83”, which is 2.04” above normal. The highest temperature was 90 degrees, which occurred on the 22nd and 26th. The lowest was 38 degrees on the 13th. The high temperature on the 29th was only 49 degrees, which is a new record for the coldest high for that date. The high of 50 degrees on the 30th was also a new daily record.
For the meteorological spring (March, April, May), the average temperature was 50.6 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees warmer than normal. Total precipitation for the season was 11.09”, which is 0.39” below normal. There was only 0.1” of snow in March, which is also the total for the season. That is 10.4” below normal! These statistics are for the Greater Hartford Area.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
