THE FIRST WEEKEND OF DECEMBER…
It's a chilly and clear start! Temperatures are mostly in the 20s across the state- 30s along the shoreline. There is a light wind coming in, mostly quiet- so there is not too much of a wind chill.
Winter coat weather continues through the weekend.. however it will be quiet and dry! If you're planning to string up some lights outdoors or do anything outside you will be just fine. Today will feel brisk and seasonally chilly with highs in the 40s, pretty much right on the mark with our average high temperature this time of year in the Hartford area of 44 degrees. We will see sunshine on and off through the day.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and once again cold with lows mostly in the 20s.
Tomorrow will be somewhat of a repeat, with the possibility for some more sunshine. High pressure will move out to sea and temperatures will be in the mid-40s once again. It will be a pleasant December day!
A warm front will move northward into Connecticut Sunday night. Therefore, rain and areas of fog will develop after midnight. Lows will be in the 30s. Enjoy the quiet weather because that changes next week...
NEXT WEEK…
You can ditch the winter gear for Monday, but replace it with a rain jacket. The morning will start off with some showers, drizzle and fog. As that warm front moves off to the north of Connecticut, and a strong southerly wind will develop. It will be very mild and temperatures will rise into the 60s during the afternoon, especially if any sunshine breaks through the clouds! However- the main story here is the wind as a strong cold front passes through the state Monday evening. Strong to damaging winds will be possible in the afternoon along with some showers. Gusts to 40-60 mph are not out of the question. Those gusts are enough to create power outages and even knock down some tree limbs. After that front passes through, temperatures will drop back down to chilly for Monday night in the low 30s/ upper 20s.
Tuesday looks to be the nicest day of the work week! It will feature abundant sunshine with highs 40-45. The wind will become light during the afternoon as high pressure moves into the region.
Another storm will move into Southern New England by midweek. This storm will have colder air to work with. Therefore, frozen precipitation seems like a good bet especially when the storm begins. For now, we expect snow, sleet, and freezing rain in the morning then a change to a cold rain across much of the state during the afternoon. Over interior portions of Connecticut, temperatures may not rise out of the 30s.
Some of that precipitation could linger a little into Thursday morning, however after that moves out we will get a nice break with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the forecast, and highs in the 40s. However, weather systems will be moving along swiftly next week, and another storm could reach Southern New England by Friday. This storm could also bring a wintry mix and rain to Connecticut.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Lorin Richardson
NOVEMBER 2021…
For the Greater Hartford Area, November went into the record books as a dry month with slightly below normal temperatures. The average temperature came in at 41.5 degrees, which is 0.8 degrees below normal. Total precipitation was 1.95”, which is 1.56” below normal. While some towns had 3” of snow late last week, there was only a trace of snow in the Hartford Area for the entire month. That is 1.4” below normal.
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Gray TV). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.