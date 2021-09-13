TONIGHT…
A cold front has stalled to the southwest of CT. We're now on the cooler, drier side. As a disturbances rides along the boundary, the southwestern half of the state could get clipped by rain or thunderstorm in the early overnight hours. The greatest risk for a thunderstorm will be in the vicinity of New York City and Northern New Jersey. Otherwise, temperatures by daybreak drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
TUESDAY…
High pressure will be in control of our weather most of the day. Meanwhile, the frontal boundary to our south will move northward as a warm front. However, the warm front won’t move through Connecticut until tomorrow night. Therefore, we can expect a dry day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s, but the temperature could peak within a degree or two of 80 in some locations. Dew points will be in the 50s most of the day, which is nice.
With the arrival of the warm front tomorrow night, there will be a chance for a shower or thundershower. The air will also turn muggier with dew points rising into the 60s. Lows will be in the 60s as well.
WEDNESDAY…
Connecticut will be in the warm sector by midweek. Temperatures will rise into the low and mid-80s Wednesday, and dew points will be in the 60s to possibly near 70 degrees. The daytime hours will be quiet under a partly sunny sky. However, an approaching cold front will bring the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms in the evening. Most of Connecticut is in the “marginal” risk area for damaging winds, but a portion of Northwestern Connecticut is in the “slight” risk area. The same is true for Western Massachusetts. This is where damaging wind is a little more likely. The storms will move across Connecticut after sunset when the atmosphere will gradually stabilize. Therefore, the storms will tend to weaken as the evening progresses. Hopefully, this will lessen the chance for damaging winds over central and eastern portions of the state. This is something we’ll be watching closely. Because of this, we have declared and Early Warning Weather Alert for later Wednesday.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
The cold front will stall to the south of New England and high pressure will move across Northern New England. The result will be a northeast to easterly flow of moist air. At the same time, a tropical system will move northward over the Western Atlantic. A direct hit from this system appears unlikely, but some tropical moisture could be drawn into Southern New England. Therefore, a period of wet weather appears likely. We can expect plenty of clouds both days with showers and perhaps a period of steadier rain at some point. The air will be damp, but cooler due to the ocean flow. Highs will be in the 70s.
THE WEEKEND…
The tropical system will move out to sea, but how quickly remains to be seen. The European Model keeps the risk of showers lingering into Saturday, but the GFS is dry throughout the weekend. For now, we are leaning toward the GFS solution. We are forecasting mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday. It’ll be warm both days with temperatures reaching the lower 80s. Nighttime lows will be in the 50s to near 60.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The warmer than normal weather will carry over into Monday. Highs on Monday are expected to range from 80-85 under a mostly sunny sky.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, updated by Mark Dixon
CONFIRMED TORNADO IN COVENTRY...
The National Weather Service surveyed damage caused by thunderstorms that moved across the state early in the morning of September 9th. They determined a weak tornado touched down in Coventry at approximately 4:10 am. It was an EF-0 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 75 mph. The maximum path width was 75 yards, and the path length was 0.75 miles. The tornado caused damage to trees, but no homes were damaged, and thankfully no one was injured!
We’ve now had 4 confirmed tornadoes in Connecticut this year. A weak EF-0 tornado touched down in Kent on April 21st. It was the earliest tornado on record for Connecticut! An EF-0 tornado touched down in Somers on July 18th. An EF-0 tornado touched down in Thompson on August 19th.
