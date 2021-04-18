FRIDAY RECAP…
The storm that has been impacting Connecticut since yesterday has already produced impressive rainfall and snowfall totals! Most of the state received 1-3” of rain, which was greatly needed. One of the highest rainfall totals was 2.41” in West Haven. The Northeast Hills of Connecticut hit the jackpot when it comes to snowfall. Union received 7.5” of heavy, wet snow. We also received a video showing a foot of snow in Staffordville at the 3rd highest elevation east of the Connecticut River! Other snowfall totals include; Norfolk 4.6”, Storrs 3.0”, Goshen 2.8”, and Manchester 1.0”.
TODAY...
We are waking up this Sunday to temperatures slightly milder than yesterday and with a much calmer wind. Temps range from the upper 30s in northern parts of our state and in the 40s throughout the rest. Through the day we will see a mix of sun and clouds but it looks like sunshine will break through at more moments through the afternoon. Some instability could also bring the very slight chance of rain showers through the day.
Our high temperature for Hartford is 62 degrees today which is right on the mark of our normal average temperature for April 18th! Some northern areas will see high temperatures in the upper 50s.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with temperatures near/ at 40 degrees. Winds will remain calm.
NEXT WEEK…
Our warming trend continues into Monday & Tuesday! Temperatures on Monday inland will be in the mid 60s and low 60s along the shoreline. There is a chance for some rain showers as we head through the afternoon into the evening.
Tuesday will be even better! Temperatures inland have the potential to reach 70 degrees. The shoreline will be in the mid- 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny and it could be breezy with a westerly wind 5-10 MPH and gusts up to 20 MPH.
It looks like a cold front arrives on Wednesday- at some point in the afternoon and evening. This could give us a good amount of rainfall. Showers may linger into the early morning hours of Thursday. Unlike the last storm, this will depart in an orderly fashion. Temperatures will drop to the lower 50s on Thursday with a pesky breeze. Temperatures will climb back to the 60s on Friday and into the upcoming weekend.
Lorin Richardson
---------------------------------------
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
(2) comments
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
