THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
Changes are on the way! This evening will be mostly cloudy, and a light rain shower is possible. There will also be a cooling sea breeze. Temperatures will fall back through the 60s and 50s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s, and many of us will wake up to rain in the morning.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
A slow-moving coastal storm will impact Connecticut for at least 2 days. For tomorrow, precipitation will be in the form of all rain. There could be a few periods of moderate to heavy rain. It is also going to be breezy and cool with highs in the 40s and lower 50s.
The storm center will move over Cape by late Thursday night then it will meander over Southern New England on Friday. Meanwhile, the atmosphere will turn colder from top to bottom. Therefore, rain will mix with or change to snow tomorrow night, especially in the higher elevations of Connecticut. Temperatures will drop into the 30s, but closer to 40 near the coast.
Rain and wet snow will continue Friday. Plus, the wind will remain up, making for a downright raw end to the week with highs only in the 40s. In the higher elevations, temperatures may not rise out of the 30s. Some accumulation of snow is likely in the hills. The higher elevations of Northwestern Hartford County and Litchfield County could receive 3-6” of heavy wet snow. Across the border, a Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Western Massachusetts. The weight of the snow could result in scattered power outages. Fortunately, some trees are just beginning to leaf out, so the added impact on power outages should be minimal. In lower elevations (like Hartford), the ground is warm, but a slushy coating on grassy surfaces can’t be ruled out. We are not expecting any accumulation of snow in shoreline communities.
Regarding rainfall, many Connecticut towns could receive 1-3". Rain is something we’ve been needing for many weeks, as deficits have exceeded 2.5" since March 1st, the beginning of the meteorological spring.
THE WEEKEND…
While it is possible precipitation will come to an end Friday night, a few rain or snow showers could linger into early Saturday. Overall, timing is on our side for the weekend as conditions will improve. The sky will become partly sunny, and temperatures will reach the mid to upper 50s.
Temperatures should finally get back to normal again by Sunday as they peak in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The normal, or average, high for April 18th for the Greater Hartford area is 62 degrees. We should see a mix of sun and clouds. While a shower can’t be ruled out, most of the day will be dry.
NEXT WEEK…
We are forecasting partly sunny skies for Monday and Tuesday. Highs on Monday will be in the 60s. Tuesday should be a little milder thanks to a southwesterly flow in advance of a cold front. Highs will range from 65-70. The front may produce a few scattered showers Tuesday night and Wednesday. Otherwise, Wednesday should be partly sunny and a bit cooler with highs closer to 60 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
MARCH 2021…
March went into the record books as a dry month with above normal temperatures for the Greater Hartford Area. Total rainfall was 2.50”, which is 1.12” below normal. We only had 0.1” of snow, which is 6.3” below normal! The average temperature was 40.9 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The highest temperature for the month was a record 77 degrees on the 26th (Bridgeport had a record 79 degrees). The lowest temperature was 13 degrees on the 2nd.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
