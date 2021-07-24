SUNDAY..
What a difference a day makes! We are waking up to rainfall this morning moving from west to east across our state with a warm front. More humid air has filtered in, dewpoints are in the mid to upper 60s and temperatures are up anywhere from 5-10 degrees from 24 hours ago. Rain is moderate in some areas and other spots are seeing light showers. However, the day is not a complete washout and we are going to get some breaks from the rain!
Into the afternoon, we are tracking the potential for isolated storms and some of them could be strong to severe as a cold front passes through. The western portion of our state is underneath a Marginal risk from the Storm Prediction Center-- the biggest threat is potential for strong to damaging wind gusts up to 60 MPH. However, if we do see any storms they will be brief but could produce a downpour. Most of the state will stay dry through the afternoon, highs will be in the low 80s inland and 70s along the shoreline. We will mostly see cloud cover until late afternoon, when more sun may break through for the evening until sunset.
THE WEEK AHEAD...
Monday looks like a good beach, pool, or lake day. We will see a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures will climb between 85-90.
Tuesday will feature partly sunny skies, with highs again near 90. Another cold front will approach later in the day, and that may set off an afternoon or evening storm. Otherwise, a mainly dry day.
Wednesday looks partly sunny, and a few degrees cooler. Highs in the 80's, with lower humidity. Thursday and Friday both feature the chance of showers and storms, though neither day looks like a washout. Highs also in the 80's.
So far next weekend is looking pretty good. Mainly dry and seasonable temps. We'll keep you posted.
Meteorologist Melissa Cole
---------------------------------------
JULY RAIN…
So far, at Bradley Airport (where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area), there has been measurable rain on 17 of the 23 days this month. The total, to date, stands at 9.71” …making July of 2021 the 3rd wettest July on record (and they date back to 1905). If an additional 1.54” falls over the next 8 days, the month would go into the books as the wettest July on record!
SOMERS TORNADO…
Sunday evening a tornado traveled through the town of Somers. The National Weather Service estimated the wind to have reached 80 mph, classifying it as an EF-0 tornado. It was on the ground from 6:11 to 6:18pm and covered a distance of 1.9 miles (at a point, was 75 yards wide). There was damage, but fortunately no injuries.
JUNE 2021…
June went into the record books as a very warm month with below average rainfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford Area was 72.2 degrees, which is 3.3 degrees above normal. Total rainfall was 2.74”, which is 1.54” below normal. There were 2 heat waves. The first heat wave lasted 5 days, from June 5th through the 9th. The second heat wave lasted 4 days, from the 27th through the 30th. There was a total of 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees. The hottest temperature for the month was a record breaking 99 degrees, set on the 29th. Bridgeport had 2 record highs to end the month. It was 94 degrees on the 29th, and 96 degrees on the 30th.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
