THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Temperatures this evening go from the 20s/teens, eventually into the single digits. Initially, a breeze out of the north will make it feel even colder. However, as the evening progresses the wind will tend to diminish. While it may not go entirely calm, in tandem with a clear sky, snow cover and plenty of dry air in place (dew point values subzero) … temperatures bottom out near zero inland. The usual colder spots likely dip below zero; conversely, at the shoreline we’re forecasting lows near 10.
The coldest it has been so far this season, for the Hartford Area, was last Sunday with a low temperature of zero. If we're able to go below zero tonight, it will be the coldest weather since February 2nd, 2019 when the temperature dropped to -2! While it certainly will be VERY cold, it won't be cold enough to set a record. That's because tomorrow, January 22nd, holds the record for all-time coldest low of -26!! Records date back to 1905.
THE WEEKEND…
After a VERY cold start to our Saturday, temperatures trend a little milder (relatively speaking of course) by tomorrow afternoon. As high pressure keeps a coastal offshore, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and temperatures should peak in the mid to upper 20s.
Tomorrow night, we’ll see an increase in cloud cover thanks to a light southwesterly flow. This means it won’t be *as* cold. Temperatures bottom out in the teens – a bit closer to what is considered typical for this time of year.
Sunday, we’re forecasting highs near 30 under a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front moves through the region later in the day, it will do so dry.
NEXT WEEK…
Behind the cold front, the new week starts with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the 20s. Tuesday, milder air arrives (albeit briefly) and we’ll likely see temperatures reach the mid to upper 30s. At the same time, clouds move in as a disturbance passes through the region. There’s a chance for scattered rain and snow showers, too. Thereafter, the rest of the week appears quiet and dry, but cold as another shot of Arctic air overspreads the region.
Wednesday is breezy with highs near 30. By the end of the week, morning lows will be back in the single digits with afternoon highs in the 20s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-----------------------------------------
HISTORY AND CRITERIA FOR NAMING WINTER STORMS…
WFSB/Channel 3 has a 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
