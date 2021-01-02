THIS EVENING & TONIGHT...
An intense storm will move eastward through the Canadian Maritimes tonight and this will allow high pressure to build into New England. The result will be a diminishing wind, and a partly cloudy to clear sky. After a mild day with highs in the mid-40s and lower 50s, the air will turn colder tonight. Temperatures will fall back through the 30s this evening, and overnight lows will be in the 20s. Some upper teens are possible in the normally colder locations,
SUNDAY & MONDAY…
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for most of Connecticut from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. The shoreline is not included in the advisory.
A coastal storm will have an impact on the state tomorrow afternoon through the Monday morning commute. The storm will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast tomorrow, then it will track to near the benchmark (40 north, 70 west) by late tomorrow night.
We’ll start out with partly sunny skies tomorrow morning, then the sky will quickly become cloudy. A few snow and rain showers will develop during the afternoon. Highs will range from 35-40.
A period of steadier snow and rain is likely tomorrow night. Lows will range from 30-35. Snow and rain could linger into Monday morning, then the rest of the day will be mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly with highs in the 30s and lower 40s. We are not expecting a big storm with generally 1-4” of snow across the state. There could be locally high amounts of up to 5”.
TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY…
A strong storm system will meander out in the ocean to the east of New England and over the Canadian Maritimes during this time period. Therefore, there will be many days of blustery, brisk weather.
Tuesday and Wednesday should be partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be breezy, but a northwest wind will likely become stronger on Wednesday. That’s when gusts to 30 mph or higher are likely. Nighttime lows will range from 25-30.
Thursday and Friday should be mostly sunny and breezy, but the wind won’t be as intense. It’ll be a little milder too with highs 40-45 both days. Nighttime lows will be in the 20s.
NEXT WEEKEND…
We’ll have to keep an eye on another coastal storm. At this point, it looks like the storm will pass out to sea with little or no impact on Connecticut. However, the storm is still a week away and a track closer to the coast is possible. We’ll keep you updated!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
-------------------------------------------------
DECEMBER 2020…
December went into the record books as a mild and wet month with above average snowfall. The average temperature for the Greater Hartford area was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 5.18”, which is 1.94” above normal. Total snowfall was 13.3”, which is 5.5” above normal.
There was one named winter storm, Winter Storm Bailey. It began on the evening of December 16th and it ended around midday on the 17th. Snowfall ranged from 8” to 16.5”.
A powerful storm had a major impact on the state on Christmas Day! It was a wet, warm and windy December 25th across Connecticut! With 2.12” of rain at Bradley Airport, where official records are maintained for the Hartford Area, Christmas 2020 went down as the wettest since records have been kept (they go back to 1905!). The prior record was 1.39” from Christmas 1979. Additionally, temperatures were exceptionally mild. The high at Bradley was 63°, just 1° shy of the December 25th record that was set in 1964! Rainfall totals ranged from 1.5 to 4”. Simsbury hit the jackpot with 3.94 inches! Heavy rain, in tandem with snow melt, led to poor drainage, basement and river flooding. The wind was also a big headline with this storm as gusts generally ranged from 50-60 mph. This led to around 35,000 power outages across the state. The peak gust came in from Greenwich, at 71 mph!
JANAURY AVERAGES & EXTREMES…
In January, the average high is 35 degrees on the 1st and the 31st. By January 7th, the average high dips to 34 degrees and it remains 34 degrees through the 23rd. The average low is 19 degrees on the 1st, and 18 degrees the 31st. The average low dips to 17 degrees on the 9th and it remains 17 degrees through the 21st. January is our coldest month of the year. Average snowfall for January is 12.3”. These statistics are for the Greater Hartford area.
The record high for January is 72 degrees. It was set on January 6, 2007. The record low is 26 below zero, set on January 22, 1961. The snowiest January on record was in 2011 when there was a grand total of 54.3” of snow! That is the all-time snowiest month on record for the Greater Hartford Area!
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
