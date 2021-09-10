NOON HOUR UPDATE...
Good news, our forecast is on track!
For the rest of today: Dry and bright, lower humidity with temps this afternoon topping out in the low to mid-70s.
The weekend: Saturday features a chilly start (upper 40s/lower 50s), then temps rebound to seasonal levels during the afternoon (mid to upper 70s). We’ll see ample sunshine and the humidity remains low. Then Sunday, temperatures trend warmer --- they should peak well into the 80s. It will also be breezy, and later in the day humidity starts to increase.
Mark
------------------------
A CONFIRMED TORNADO IN COVENTRY...
The National Weather Service surveyed damage caused by thunderstorms early yesterday morning, and they determined a weak tornado touched down in Coventry at approximately 4:10 am. It was an EF-0 tornado with a maximum wind speed of 75 mph. The maximum path width was 75 yards, and the path length was 0.75 miles. The tornado caused damage to trees, but no homes were damaged, and thankfully no one was injured!
We’ve now had 4 confirmed tornadoes in Connecticut this year. A weak EF-0 tornado touched down in Kent on April 21st. It was the earliest tornado on record for Connecticut! An EF-0 tornado touched down in Somers on July 18th. An EF-0 tornado touched down in Thompson on August 19th, and then of course there was yesterday's touchdown in Coventry.
TODAY, 9/10/21…
It is shaping up to be a refreshing day with amply sunshine, a dry northwesterly breeze, and highs in the 70s!
High pressure will move into New England tonight and conditions will be ideal for radiational cooling. The combination of a clear sky, dry air, and light wind will allow temperatures to bottom out in the range of 45-55!
Meanwhile, Hurricane Larry will pass well offshore from New England today. It will have no impact on our weather in Connecticut. However, there will be large ocean swells in addition to rough surf and dangerous rip currents along the ocean facing beaches of Rhode Island and Massachusetts. A High Surf Advisory is already in effect. Conditions will improve over the upcoming weekend.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday will be an ideal day for outdoor activities! Thanks to high pressure, the sky will be sunny. After a very cool morning, temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s during the afternoon. Plus, the humidity will remain low. By the afternoon, a light south to southwesterly breeze will develop.
Saturday night will be clear and comfortable with lows 55-60.
A cold front will move into Northern New England on Sunday. That’s where there will be a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Here in Connecticut, we’ll manage to squeeze in another dry day. However, a southwesterly flow of warm air will send temperatures rising well into the 80s away from the coast! The southwesterly breeze will likely gust to 20-30 mph during the afternoon. It will feel muggier, too, as dew point values head back into the 60s. It will certainly feel more like mid-summer again!
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be warm and humid as well. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s. The cold front will move southward into Connecticut during the afternoon, and that means there will be the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms.
The front will stall to the south of New England Monday night and Tuesday, and high pressure will build southward from Eastern Canada. An ocean flow between these 2 systems will result in increasing cloudiness and a chance for rain toward evening. Highs should range from 75-80.
Warmer, muggier air is expected to return to the state by midweek. Temperatures could reach 80-85 Wednesday. We are forecasting a partly sunny sky and a strengthening southerly breeze. A shower or thunderstorm is possible, but much of the day should be dry.
A cold front will push into the warm, humid air on Thursday. That’s when we’ll see a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Clouds may keep temperatures from rising out of the 70s, but it will be quite humid.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest, updated by Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(3) comments
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.