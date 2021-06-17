NOON HOUR UPDATE...
Overall, the going forecast is on track…
The rest of today will feature ample sunshine, highs 75-80 with low humidity.
Tomorrow, we’ll end the week dry but warmer, while the humidity remains comfortable. Clouds increase toward evening.
The weekend:
Saturday morning, there could some spotty showers across CT. Otherwise, it will be a warm and noticeably muggier day. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, and with enough sunshine temps could reach 85 to 90. As a cold front approaches and moves into Southern New England later in the day, a round of showers and storms is possible (some could be strong).
Behind the front, for Sunday/Father’s Day, it will still be warm but the humidity will drop (briefly) under a partly to mostly sunny sky.
Next week starts hot and humid, for the first full day of the summer season as temps could reach/exceed 90. There’s a chance for an isolated storm Monday afternoon, but a better chance for rain/storms comes Tuesday with the arrival of another cold front. In its wake, we’ll trend cooler (70s) and less humid Wednesday.
Mark
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
If you enjoyed yesterday’s weather, we’re in for more of the same today! After a rather chilly start, temperatures this afternoon will rebound to between 75 and 80. We’ll see plenty of sunshine; and again, it will be quite comfortable with low humidity.
Tomorrow, we’ll end the week on a warmer note as temperatures head back to 80 higher, away from the Sound. Fortunately, the humidity stays low under a mostly sunny sky.
THE WEEKEND…
The gorgeous stretch of weather won’t last past Friday. While not a washout, some rain will be possible Saturday. In advance of a cold front, scattered showers are possible in the morning. As the front moves through later in the day, more rain is possible with perhaps some rumbles of thunder. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and noticeably muggier. High temperatures will be a factor of how much sunshine we see, right now we’re forecasting highs in the mid-80s, but it’s possible that 90 could be achieved inland. Timing is on our side for Father’s Day as high pressure builds into the region over the second half of the weekend. We’re still forecasting highs well into the 80s with a brighter sky and lower humidity. Sunday also marks the official beginning of the summer season, with the solstice at 11:32pm. Overall, a very summer-like weekend is on tap!
NEXT WEEK…
Monday, while there could be an isolated afternoon thunderstorm, appears to be primarily dry. It will otherwise be hot and humid, for the first full day of the summer season, as temperatures reach or even exceed 90 inland! Tuesday will be warm and muggy with highs in the 80s, but there will be an increasing chance for rain/storms as a cold front heads into the region. Behind the front, highs Wednesday will be back in the 70s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
THE FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2021…
The first heat wave of the year lasted 5 days, lasting from June 5th to the 9th … chronologically, at Bradley International Airport, the highs were 92, 94, 95, 92 and 90. For the Greater Hartford Area, no records were tied or broken during the heat wave. However, at Bridgeport the high of 86 on Saturday, the 5th, tied the record that was originally set in 1953. The high of 93 degrees on Sunday, the 6th, shattered the previous record of 88 degrees that was set last year.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
