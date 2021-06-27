SIZZLING SUNDAY..
The heat is on-- starting today!! Temperatures are in the upper 60s/ low 70s and the humidity is already amped up. We won't get a lot of relief from the humidity as oppressive heat will begin this afternoon and last all the way until Tuesday.
A **HEAT ADVISORY** has been issued for Hartford, Tolland and Windham counties from 11AM to 7PM on Tuesday. For today, heat index values could be anywhere from 95- 99 degrees. Stay cool and hydrated!
Another **HEAT ADVISORY** starts at noon tomorrow for Fairfield, New Haven and Middlesex Counties until 6AM on Tuesday. We could be seeing heat index values 100 degrees plus.
Today's forecast will feature clouds in the morning breaking away to sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be near/ at 90 in the Hartford area. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower in the morning, and we can't rule out an isolated storm for the afternoon- but for the most part we stay dry.
MONDAY & TUESDAY..
Our hot & humid trend continues through much of next week! Monday, inland highs will be in the mid 90s and with the humidity in some areas it could feel like it is 100 degrees +!
Morning lows will start in the lower 70s on Tuesday and temperatures will easily break the 90s again. We’re expecting widespread heat indices above 100. The odds of rain and thunder are higher. The weather will be almost identical on Wednesday, but the heat will back off as the high drifts farther away.
We finally get some upper level dynamics to support organized thunderstorm activity on Thursday and Friday. Both days could produce scattered showers and thunderstorms. The pattern will change and temperatures will drop significantly, back to average, on Friday.
Presumably, this sets the stage for slightly below average temperatures and potentially active weather for the Independence Day Weekend. There won’t be a heatwave. That’s for sure.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis
--------------------------
THE FIRST HEAT WAVE OF 2021…
The first heat wave of the year lasted 5 days, lasting from June 5th to the 9th … chronologically, at Bradley International Airport, the highs were 92, 94, 95, 92 and 90. For the Greater Hartford Area, no records were tied or broken during the heat wave. However, at Bridgeport the high of 86 on Saturday, the 5th, tied the record that was originally set in 1953. The high of 93 degrees on Sunday, the 6th, shattered the previous record of 88 degrees that was set last year.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
