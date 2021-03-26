THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of Connecticut.
On the heels of a cold front, there will be a strong northwest wind going into this evening. Gusts to 40-50 mph are likely. Gusts to over 50 mph are possible in some locations. The result could be isolated wind damage and isolated power outages. We don’t anticipate widespread wind damage. On the plus side, the northwest wind will usher much drier air into the state. The sky will be partly cloudy to clear. Temperatures will fall back through the 50s this evening. Overnight lows range from 40-45, but some upper 30s are possible in the Litchfield Hills.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF MARCH…
High pressure will move into New England tomorrow, and that means we’ll enjoy a very pleasant Saturday! The sky will be mostly sunny, and the wind will become light and variable. While it won’t be as warm as recent days, temperatures will still be well above normal. Highs will range from 60-65 over interior portions of the state. A light sea breeze in the afternoon should keep shoreline highs in the 50s to near 60. Overall, tomorrow will be a gorgeous day for all outdoor activities!
Tomorrow night will start out partly cloudy, then clouds will overspread the state after midnight. Lows will be in the 30s to lower 40s.
A coastal storm will spread rain into the state on Sunday. Rain will develop between 9:00 am and noon, and it could be heavy at times during the afternoon and evening. A couple of thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon or evening with low pressure and a warm front in the vicinity. Highs will be in the 50s, and areas of fog are likely due to the damp conditions.
Rain will end Sunday night, then a strengthening northwest will usher drier, cooler air into the state. Temperatures will dip to near 40 by dawn Monday.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be mostly sunny, but windy and quite cool. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The northwest wind could gust to 30-40 mph.
High pressure will bring calmer conditions to the state on Tuesday. The sky will be mostly sunny, and the wind will be much lighter. After a chilly early morning with lows 25-30, temperatures are expected to reach 60 degrees or higher away from the coast during the afternoon.
A weak storm will move up the coast on Wednesday, and a strong cold front will approach New England from the west. For now, we expect mostly cloudy skies and a chance for a shower, but most of the day should be dry and mild. We are forecating highs in the 60s.
The cold front will pass through Connecticut Wednesday night and a coastal storm will develop on the front. Therefore, a steadier rain is expected to develop Wednesday night. Thursday could prove to be a very interesting day. It all depends on the track of the coastal storm and how quickly it pulls colder air into the state. It is possible rain will mix with wet snow Wednesday afternoon. It is also possible the storm will bring a soaking rain with little or no snow toward the end. Temperatures will also greatly depend on the storm track. Highs could be in the 40s, but they could also be in the 50s if the storm hugs closer to the coast.
There is no doubt the end of the week will be windy and unseasonably cold. Temperatures will struggle to rise out of the 30s on Friday. For now, we are forecasting highs 35-40. However, it will feel much colder especially when the northwest wind gusts to 40 mph or higher. The sky should be partly sunny, but a flurry or snow shower can’t be ruled out. What a way to start out the month of April!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
----------------------------------------------
FEBRUARY 2021 & THE METEOROLOGICAL WINTER…
For the Greater Hartford Area, February was colder than normal, and precipitation was above average. The average temperature was 28.6 degrees, which is 1.1 degrees colder than normal. Precipitation was 3.35”, which is 0.46” above normal. Snowfall was 20.8”, which is 9.8” above normal. Bridgeport had the 3rd snowiest February on record, and the 4th snowiest month on record with a grand total of 30.7”!
February was the only colder than normal month during the meteorological winter. For record keeping purposes, the meteorological winter includes all of December, January, and February. For the Greater Hartford Area, the average temperature in December was 33.7 degrees, which is 2.1 degrees above normal. The average temperature in January was 29.0 degrees, which is 2.9 degrees above normal. For the 3-month meteorological winter, the average temperature was 30.4 degrees, which is 1.3 degrees above normal. Total precipitation was 11.08”, which is 1.52” above normal. Total precipitation includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Total snowfall was 39.1”, which is 8.4” above normal.
NAMING WINTER STORMS…
Channel 3 has had a nearly 50-year legacy of naming winter storms; you may remember Blizzard Larry, the Blizzard of ’78, the big ice storm of December 1973 named Felix, Storm Alfred in late October of 2011 and Blizzard Charlotte in 2013. Alfred’s heavy, wet snow caused a record power outage in Connecticut and Blizzard Charlotte dumped up to 40” of snow on the state. It all began in 1971 with Channel 3 and the Travelers Weather Service.
Why did we decide to name storms so long ago? Because people easily remember names, especially the ones that have been attached to Connecticut’s biggest storms! Occasionally, we get criticized for naming winter storms, but by far most of our viewers love the tradition and find it fun! We also must meet certain criteria for a storm to be named. We must be forecasting at least 6” of snow for most of the state and/or at least ½” of ice accretion that would occur during an ice storm.
This winter, the theme is pet names, which is an extension of last winter’s theme. We only had 1 named storm last winter, and that was Winter Storm Abel. So, we decided to start where we left off. That’s why the first name on this winter’s list is Bailey, named after a horse.
Here is a list of this winter's names: Bailey (horse), Cooper (dog), Digger (hedgehog), Echo (Iguana), Finnegan (goat), Gertie (goose), Hobbes (dog), Izzy (cat), Jabba (dog), Kiana (dog), Luna (pig), Maverick (dog), Nellie (dog), Ozzy (horse), Peepers (chicken), Queue (dog), Roscoe (dog), Shay (dog), Thor (cat), Uma (cat), Viola (dog), Willow (dog & bunny), Xanthe (dog), Yarko (dog), and Zeke (Iguana). If we make it that far down the list, we are in for big trouble!!!
Several years ago, a national network decided to name winter storms on a national scale. Who can blame anyone from using a great idea? Although there may be some confusion as a result, we are proud of our tradition that is “Connecticut-centered!”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
