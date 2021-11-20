THE WEEKEND…
It's a chilly start! Grab the warm jacket, hat and gloves heading out- many temperatures across the state are below freezing and in the upper 20s/ low 30s. With a light wind, it may feel even cooler. It is anywhere from 10- 17 degrees colder than it was 24 hours ago.
High pressure will keep us nice and dry for today! We wake up to clear, sunny skies but clouds will thicken gradually as we head through this afternoon. Winds will be light and high temperatures will be seasonably chilly- anywhere from 45 to almost 50 degrees along the shoreline. Our normal high for November 20th is 50 degrees. It will be a nice day overall and the pick of the weekend to get outside.
Skies will be mostly cloudy for tonight and temperatures will be slightly milder. There is a chance of a spot shower overnight and lows will range from 30-35.
Moisture will move in on Sunday as that area of high pressure has moved offshore. The day will be mostly cloudy with occasional chances of a brief shower, but most spots will stay dry. Temperatures will be slightly warmer in the mid-low 50s. Towards the evening, we have a much better chance of seeing showers ahead of a cold front into Monday. Lows into Monday morning will be warm and in the mid- upper 40s.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday morning's commute looks like it will be wet! As a cold front passes through, we can expect some showers to move through as well. After that, clouds will blanket much of the sky for the day but highs will be in the mid 50s. Later on Monday, northwest wind will filter in some cooler air for Monday night into Tuesday. Lows will bottom out below freezing and in the upper 20s/ low 30s.
Tuesday brings a taste of wintertime temperatures. It will be windy and cold! Sunshine will be bright and abundant but a northwest wind will keep the wind chill (what you feel) in the 20s most of the day. Temperatures will be anywhere from the upper 30s in northern spots to low 40s. The coolest night will be Tuesday into Wednesday where lows will be in the mid-20s!
A big ocean storm will meander to the east of New England on Wednesday and Thursday. For now, we are keeping rain out of the forecast, but there will be a gusty northerly wind. Highs on Wednesday, the busy travel day, will be in the 40s to near 50. The sky should be mostly sunny. Thanksgiving may feature more clouds but at the moment, outdoor plans are a go- whether a Turkey trot or having a feast outside! Temperatures will be in the low 50s and it will be windy at times, so make sure you secure any loose napkins and objects for your meal!
Black Friday should be dry and seasonable with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
SATURDAY’S TORNADOES…
There were 4 confirmed tornadoes in Connecticut this past Saturday, November 13th. Since tornado records began in 1950, this is the first time we had confirmed tornadoes in the state during the month of November. Earlier this year, on April 21st, there was a weak tornado in Kent. It was the state’s earliest tornado on record. This year, there have been a total of 8 confirmed tornadoes in the state, which ties 1973 for the second most on record. First place is 9 tornadoes in 2018.
OCTOBER 2021…
October was mild and wet across the state. The average temperature for the month in the Greater Hartford Area was 57.4 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. It was a tie for the 8th warmest October on record, and records date back to 1905! October was also another wet month with a rainfall total of 4.67”, which is 0.15” above normal. It was a month without any snow. An average, or normal, October has 0.7” of snow.
In Bridgeport, with an average temperature of 61.1 degrees, October of '21 will go down as the 3rd warmest! Rain over the 31-day period came in at 5.08" which makes it the 15th wettest on record.
The center of Henri has been wandering around in New York State Monday and now (about 6 PM) has come back into Connecticut.
Spell check....not the same as proofreading. objects in your YARD (not hard) and you want FUEL for your generator (not full).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
