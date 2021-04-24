THIS MORNING..
It's a gorgeous start this Saturday! Temperatures are still chilly and in the 30s/ 40s for a lot of locations. The wind has significantly died down through the overnight hours and there is a light breeze. Blue skies and maybe a few wispy clouds give us a nice amount of sunshine to start the day.
A 50/50 WEEKEND..
It is a mixed forecast for the last official weekend of April. Today we will continue our warming trend and see temperatures rise to near 70, even over 70 degrees in some inland locations of the state. A southwesterly breeze will keep the shoreline a bit cooler with highs in the mid- upper 60s. Clouds will gradually build into the afternoon- but if you have any outdoor errands to do get them done today!
Clouds will continue to build this evening in advance of a coastal storm on Sunday. Low temperatures overnight will be in the 40s.
Rain is expected to start early Sunday morning and linger through most of the day. The amount of precipitation we will pick up all depends on the track! If the storm moves to a more northerly position, it is possible to see some heavy rain and see larger total accumulations that could be 1 inch or more.
Right now, we are still predicting the bulk of rainfall in the morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s/ 60s, so it will be much cooler- plus the rain will make it feel damp. The coastal storm system should wrap up through our state in the afternoon, and after that we could even see some peeks of sunshine but mostly cloud cover. Skies will gradually clear overnight heading into Monday morning with lows in the upper 30s/ low 40s.
NEXT WEEK…
A rollercoaster of temperatures begins heading in towards next week!
We start Monday off windy and seasonal with high temperatures in the low- middle 60s. We can expect a good amount of sunshine and mostly clear skies. Monday night will be clear and cool with lows within a few degrees of 40.
Another warm up begins on Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to rise into the 70s under a mostly sunny sky. The coast will be cooler due to a developing onshore breeze.
Wednesday and Thursday could feel like summertime! It all depends on the placement of a warm front, but we have the potential to see high temperatures in the 80s on Wednesday and Thursday! If this does happen, shoreline temperatures would remain in the 70s. At the moment, Wednesday looks mostly sunny with the chance of a shower in the afternoon.
Models are shifting to agree we could see some decent rainfall on Thursday afternoon into Friday morning. With more cloud cover and that rainfall, we may see high inland temperatures closer to the 70s. The GFS also is forecasting another cold front that could bring scattered showers late Friday into Saturday. We will keep you updated!
Lorin Richardson
A CONFIRMED TORNADO IN KENT...
The National Weather Service out of Albany, New York surveyed damage in Kent that was caused by this Wednesday's severe thunderstorms. They determined the damage was caused by a high-end EF-0 tornado that produced maximum winds of 85 mph. The tornado touched down in Bulls Bridge then lifted in South Kent. It was on the ground for 2 minutes, from 2:49 pm until 2:51 pm. The path width was 30 yards, and the path length was 1 mile. Damage was relatively minor and there were no injuries. A few trees were snapped and uprooted. Part of a solid wood fence was damaged, and a car roof canopy was blown away by the strong winds.
For Connecticut, this was the earliest tornado on record! The previous record was April 26, 1961 when an F1 tornado occurred in Tolland County. The National Weather service admits this was a tough call to make between straight line wind damage and damage caused by a weak tornado.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(2) comments
The brooks brothers trailers are a US manufacturer of high quality trailers and equipment used in a variety of industries. Our products are used around the world building infrastructure, maintaining energy grids, and improving the flow of resources and products to customers. Under the present ownership since 1975, our brand identity has steadily increased from a small regional market to our current international customer base.
https://www.brooksbrotherstrailers.com/
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.